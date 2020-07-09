NJCAA recommends sports competitions be moved to spring of 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Junior College Athletic Association on Thursday released a statement that it was recommending a majority of NJCAA competition scheduled to begin this fall be pushed back to the spring of 2021.

An NJCAA Board of Regents meeting is scheduled for Monday in which an official plan of action will be decided. Prior to that meeting, individual NJCAA regions are expected to meet to discuss the recommended changes.

"We must adjust accordingly to support and sustain NJCAA programs," NJCAA president & CEO Dr. Christopher J. Parker said in the statement. "The association as a whole is working to provide the best opportunities to be successful on and off the field for our student-athletes."

Casper College is one of six Wyoming junior colleges that would be affected by the move. The Thunderbirds compete in volleyball and begin their inaugural seasons in both men's and women's soccer this fall, with men's and women's basketball scheduled to begin in October.

