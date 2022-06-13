Powell's Brody Wells is in contention for CNFR saddle bronc championship

Brody Wells took the long route to Casper. The Powell native spent the past three years going to college in Texas but finds himself back at the Ford Wyoming Center competing in the College National Finals Rodeo for the second year in a row.

The 2022 edition of the CNFR has gotten off to a much better start for the saddle bronc rider. The Tarleton State cowboy finished second in the first go-round Sunday with an 80-point ride and is currently third in the average with a 153 after his 73 Monday on Triple V's Rodeo Three Shades. Wells tied for 14th last year with 144 points on two head while competing at Clarendon College in Texas.

"I’ve gotten a ton better in the last year," Wells said after his ride. "I’m more confident. I ride better. And I’ve already drawn better than I did last year so it’s a lot more fun."

Wells explained how he ended up rodeoing in Texas.

"I was getting on at the Cody Nite Rodeo quite a bit and the stock contractor there has Brett Franks, the coach at Clarendon, come up for a couple weeks in the summer," Wells said. "Brett saw me up there and I didn’t know much but I had a lot of try so Brett told me, ‘Come on down to Texas and I’ll teach you how to ride broncs.’ So I packed up and went down there.

"I love Wyoming and I love home, but I also love going to new places."

Cash Wilson followed a similar path. The Wall, South Dakota, native attended Clarendon College with Wells before they both transferred to Tarleton State.

"I went to Clarendon for two years and learned a bunch," Wells said. "Cash went to Clarendon, too, so in the practice pen we always have bronc matches between the two of us, whether we admit or not. It makes us better and it makes practice more fun."

Wilson had a 71-point ride on Triple V's Lone Bear and is tied for fourth in the average with 150 points on two head.

First go winner Ryder Sanford from McNeese State leads the second go and the average. Sanford scored 79.5 points on Brookman Rodeo's Superstitious to give him a two-head total of 163.

Bull riding

Defending national champ Tristen Hutchings has been in this position before. Last year the bull rider from Sul Ross State had a no-score in the first go before tying for the second go win and finishing third in the third go. He left no doubt in the short go with a 90-point ride -- the highest mark of the week.

In Sunday's "Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway," Hutchings again recorded a no-score. Monday, the Monteview, Idaho, cowboy scored 84.5 points on Southwick Rodeo's Black John to take the lead in the second go.

"I guess I have to follow the same game plan now," Hutchings laughed. "Yesterday didn't go so well so today I just had to be aggressive and beat him to the punch."

Hutchings' third ride is Tuesday night. With another score, Hutchings should be back for the short go Saturday. He was just one of three bull riders to cover on Monday and is currently second in the average with his 84.5.

After Hutchings competes Tuesday night he'll fly to Reno, Nevada, to compete in the Reno Xtreme Bulls competition on Thursday.

First go winner Casey Roberts from Three Rivers College had a 78 in the second go and leads the average with 157 points.

Overall, the bulls hold a 36-8 lead over the bull riders.

Bareback bronc riding

Missouri Valley College's Ty Pope and Southeastern Oklahoma State's Tyler Griffin have the early lead in the second go after both posted 79.5-point rides Monday.

The two also sit 1-2 in the average, with Pope leading the way with 159 points followed by Griffin with 157. Sam Houston State's Bradlee Miller is third with a 152.5.

