Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson continues impressive freshman campaign at Arkansas

Arkansas freshman Sydney Thorvaldson added another impressive performance to her growing resume this past weekend. The 2021 Rawlins graduate set a personal standard in the 1500-meter run at the prestigious Penn Relays in Philadelphia with a time of 4 minutes, 26.69 seconds.

Thorvaldson finished 15th overall and her time was the fourth-fastest among all freshmen at the meet.

This outdoor season Thorvaldson also finished 8th overall and was the top freshman in the 5,000-meter run at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California, in mid-April with a time of 16:12.38. She finished 11th in the 5k at the Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto, California, on April 1 with a time of 16:09.34.

Thorvaldson was named the was named the Southeastern Conference Indoor Track & Field Freshman Runner of the Year earlier this year after she finished as the top true freshman in both the 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs during the SEC Indoor Championships. She placed fifth in the 5,000 with a career-best time of 16 minutes, 00.14 seconds and seventh in the 3,000 with a career best 9:07.95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0