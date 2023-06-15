Sometimes when you mess with the bull, you get the horns.

Andy Guzman and Marco Juarez understand how the reality of rodeo can bite better than most cowboys competing at the College National Finals Rodeo this week at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The two bull riders representing Mesalands Community College in Tucumcari, New Mexico, were part of the cast of the four-part docu-series “Last Cowboy Standing," which started streaming on Fox Nation last month.

The series was based in Fort Worth, Texas, and gives viewers an inside look at the grueling path to becoming a Professional Bull Riders champion.

Guzman and Juarez let their personalities shine in the all-access show but their run in the competition didn’t last much longer than their stay in Casper this year.

“Not to spoil it, but we get kicked out early,” Guzman said. “We just weren’t riding to our capabilities (during filming) last year, but we learned a lot and we’re just taking every steppingstone we have a chance to get.”

During Wednesday’s third go at the CNFR, Guzman was thrown from a bull named Everybody's Nightmare and again on a re-ride. Juarez stormed out of the arena for a cooling off period after lasting 6.4 seconds on the rank and rude Sharp Dressed Man.

The duo was hoping to make a run to Saturday’s final to build on the notoriety created by Last Man Standing.

“It was super fun, even though it was cut short. Not how I wanted to do there either,” Juarez said of the reality television experience. “It was an amazing opportunity that God gave me and I’m still using it to this day, using my resources from it. … I’ve actually heard a couple people tell me, ‘Oh, I’ve seen you on that new show.’

“It’s kind of cool seeing people recognize you from it. It helps because putting your name out there is going to open new doors to maybe sponsorships to bigger rodeos to more money.”

Guzman and Juarez said Wednesday’s performance was likely their last as collegiate bull riders as they begin full-time pursuit of their professional dreams during the Cowboy Christmas season this summer.

Dawson Gleaves, aptly nicknamed “Sticky” for his ability to stick on bulls, was the only rider to complete a qualifying ride Wednesday. The Weatherford College standout became the first cowboy to stay aboard Damage Control for eight seconds.

“It wasn’t the week I turned out for, but I’m happy I was able to come another year,” said Guzman, who was nursing an injured knee entering the CNFR. “The bulls have been spectacular. Me and my coach and Marco, we’ve all talked about, and we all really seem to enjoy the bull power. It has been absolutely outstanding, and we can’t ask for any better bulls to be here, honestly.

"I’m happy. I’m honestly thrilled with everything here. We just didn’t come with our part.”

PBR commissioner Sean Gleason, PBR founding member Cody Lambert, PBR 2002 world champion J.W. Hart, PBR ring of honor member Ross Coleman and PBR 2005 and 2007 world champion Justin McBride all served as mentors for the competitors during Last Cowboy Standing.

Some of the other bull riders that participated in the show were Marshall Atkins, Deklan Garland, Daniel Keeping, Omar Martinez, Thiago Salgado and Tim Taylor.

“Everyone says it’s a good time to watch,” Guzman said. “I’m happy with the way it came out.”

Rodeo fans haven’t seen the last of Guzman and Juarez together.

“That’s my best friend,” Juarez said. “We have been going to rodeos everywhere for a couple years now and he’s one of my lifetime friends.”