A horse named Lightening could help Ty Pope strike twice.

Pope, the reigning College National Finals Rodeo bareback bronc riding champion, took the lead in the third go-round with a score of 84.0 points aboard Lightening on Tuesday night at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The Missouri Valley College junior leads the average with 234.0 points over College of Southern Idaho’s Sage Allen (233.0) through three rides.

“It was a fun horse. All I could ask for really,” Pope said. “It’s a cool atmosphere here. I can’t really explain it. It’s awesome.”

Pope is planning to join the two-time CNFR champions club during the finals on Saturday.

“If I could be back-to-back champ, I think only a handful of guys have done it,” Pope said. “It would be a cool list to put my name on.”

Wyoming senior Donny Proffit was second in the go with a score of 79.0 and sits fourth in the average (230.5) behind Clarendon College’s Sam Petersen (232.5).

“It would mean a lot,” Proffit said of trying to represent the Cowboys in Saturday’s final. “If you win a national title here they’ll say that across the loudspeakers about everywhere for the rest of my career. It’s just one of those things, get your name out there a little more, it never hurts a guy.”

In saddle bronc, Cuesta College’s Tucker Bourdet took the overall lead in the average by tying Hill College’s Parker Fleet and MVC’s Samuel Freeman for the highest score in the go with a 76.0.

Tucker (233.0) is outpacing Fleet (230.5) through three rides.

“It’s just now starting to click for me in the last month or two and I’m feeling very good right now,” Bourdet said. “It would be awesome to be competing Saturday with all these guys that are riding super good.”

Shea Fournier, the 2022 champion, was atop the standings with a combined score of 167.0 before losing his rein and falling off Hi Flyer in the third go. He is currently fourth in the average behind Southeast Oklahoma State University’s Tyler Pruitt (200.0).

In bull riding, the Cowboys were shutout 7-0 by the stock with two cowboys getting bucked off a breath before the buzzer.

Sul Ross State’s Tristen Hutchings leads the average (152.0) after scoring an 85.0 in the second go.