Returning champs, NFR hopefuls highlight 2022 College National Finals Rodeo

For the next eight days, Casper will be home to the nation's top college cowboys and cowgirls when the College National Finals Rodeo returns to the Ford Wyoming Center.

More than 400 contestants representing more than 100 colleges and hailing from 35 states as well as Canada and Australia are scheduled to compete in the annual event. The rodeo begins Sunday with "Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway," which features bull riding, bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding and breakaway roping.

The action continues Monday morning when the remaining competitors take to the arena floor. In addition to Sunday's four events, cowboys will compete in steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping while cowgirls will compete in barrel racing and goat tying.

Tuesday features another morning slack round and the first of five nightly shows, culminating with the final go-round Saturday night.

Nine athletes are back to defend their national championships from last year, highlighted by Casper College team ropers Kellan Johnson and Carson Johnson. The brothers, who grew up on the Johnson family ranch outside of Casper, are the sons of Casper College head coach and former world champion heeler Jhett Johnson. Kellan Johnson also won the CNFR back in 2018 while at Gillette College when he roped with Casper College's Trey Yates.

Also looking for a repeat performance are Missouri Valley College's Cole Franks (bareback riding, all-around), Sul Ross State's Tristen Hutchings (bull riding), Panola College's Macon Murphy (tie-down roping), McNeese State's Gavin Soileau (steer wrestling), Montana State's Tayla Moeykens (barrel racing) and Paige Rasmussen (all-around), and Idaho State's Zoie Bedke (breakaway roping).

In addition, two cowgirls who won national titles in 2019 -- University of Montana barrel racer Ashtyn Carlson and Panhandle State breakaway roper Beau Peterson -- are hoping to take one more victory lap around the arena.

Moeykens and Rasmussen helped Montana State win the women's team title last year, with Clarendon College winning the men's crown.

Franks not only won the CNFR last year, but the cowboy from Clarendon, Texas also finished third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bareback world standings last year. He enters the college finals sixth in the world standings with almost $56,000.

Hutchings (No. 19) and Murphy (No. 22) are also in the top 25 in the world standings of their respective events entering the week.

