Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference pushes fall sports back to spring
COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference pushes fall sports back to spring

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference on Thursday postponed conference schedules for all fall sports other than cross country and golf to the spring. The 15-member RMAC competes in Division II, with schools in Colorado, Nebraska, Utah, South Dakota and New Mexico.

According a release, the RMAC Presidents' Council’s decision "was made based on the recent National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Board of Governors’ mandate of the NCAA Resocialization principles and the Division II Presidents Council decision to cancel fall championships."

Athletic rosters at RMAC school contain a number of Wyoming athletes. In football, Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, lists 25 former in-state players on its roster while Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota lists 16.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

