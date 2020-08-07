Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference pushes fall sports back to spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference on Thursday postponed conference schedules for all fall sports other than cross country and golf to the spring. The 15-member RMAC competes in Division II, with schools in Colorado, Nebraska, Utah, South Dakota and New Mexico.

According a release, the RMAC Presidents' Council’s decision "was made based on the recent National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Board of Governors’ mandate of the NCAA Resocialization principles and the Division II Presidents Council decision to cancel fall championships."

Athletic rosters at RMAC school contain a number of Wyoming athletes. In football, Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, lists 25 former in-state players on its roster while Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota lists 16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.