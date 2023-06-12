Weston Timberman has a special connection to Casper.

The Clarendon College cowboy was born here. His uncle Kelly Timberman competed on the Casper College rodeo team in the late 1990s before going on to win the average title at the National Finals Rodeo in 2004. And Weston Timberman has been coming to the College National Finals “as long as I can remember.”

That connection reached a new level Sunday.

The 18-year-old sophomore won the first go-round of bareback bronc riding at the “Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway” competition with an 84.0-point ride on Vold Rodeo Company’s Angel Face.

“It was awesome!” Timberman exclaimed of his first time competing at the Ford Wyoming Center. “I was born here and raised here before my family moved to Montana. When I was a kid we would come here all the time.”

During the rodeo Timberman would usually find time to ride horses with his uncle, who was an assistant coach at Casper College at the time. Timberman recalls meeting Tarleton State bareback bronc rider Richmond Champion in 2014, when Champion was the reserve champion at the CNFR and went on to finish third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.

“I think the first thing I remember from the college finals is when Richmond Champion won it,” said Timberman who was only 9 at the time so his memory might have been altered by meeting Champion. “Kelly had been working with him and brought us here to meet him. I thought this was just as cool as the NFR when I was a kid.”

Overcoming nerves

Haiden Thompson represented Wyoming numerous times at the National High School Finals Rodeo. Sunday, though, the Southeast cowgirl who competes for Gillette College, got to experience her first run under the bright lights of the CNFR.

“I’m not going to lie, I was a little nervous,” the freshman said. “But I knew what I had to do and my horse made it easy. Being a Wyoming kid this means a lot to be here.”

Thompson’s first college finals got off to a solid start with a 2.9-second run in breakaway roping to finish 16th in the first go. The Central Rocky Mountain Region all-around champ is also competing in goat tying for the region-winning Pronghorns.

Four for four

Breakaway roper Kaylee Cornia might be wearing be wearing the black vest of Idaho State at this year’s CNFR, but she has her home state in her heart.

“I am really proud to be from Wyoming and I’m really proud to be here,” the Cokeville native said. “I’m riding an awesome horse and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Cornia, whose family owns a ranch outside Cokeville, tied for 10th Sunday with a time of 2.6 seconds. Last year she won the short go with a 2.3-second run and finished third in the average.

“I’ve had five runs here and I’ve got three more to go hopefully,” she said. “I got third last year and I’m hoping to do even better this year.”

Home-grown competitors

In addition to Timberman, Thompson and Cornia, there are a number of competitors at this year’s college finals with strong Wyoming connections.

Hometown Casper College features team ropers Carson Johnson (Casper), Kolby Bradley (Big Piney) and Weston Mills (Gillette); and bareback bronc rider Myles Carlson (Evanston).

University of Wyoming bareback bronc rider Donny Proffit is from Kemmerer; Sage Kohr, who is competing in barrel racing and breakaway roping, is from Gillette; and barrel racer Emme Norsworthy is from Thermopolis.

Sheridan native Ellie Bard is a breakaway roper at Gillette College.

College of Southern Idaho bull rider Jaspur Brower is from Big Piney.

Colorado Mesa College breakaway roper McKenna Clingman is from Laramie.

Miles Community College Cameron Handy is from Recluse.

Central Wyoming College steer wrestler Clay Reiner is from Buffalo.

Sheridan College bull rider Wyatt Phelps is from Pinedale.