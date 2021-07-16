Rosters released for 2021 Expedition League All-Star Game on Tuesday

Four players from the Casper Horseheads have been selected for the Expedition League All-Star Game on Tuesday at Mike Lansing Field. Pitcher Jake Wright, and infielders Cristian Lopez, Ryan Callahan and Eric Erato will play for the Lewis Division against players from the Clark Division.

Wright, who plays collegiately at Carson-Neuman University, has a 5.06 ERA and had struck out 31 batters through Friday.

Lopez, who plays at Alabama State University, leads the Horseheads with a .385 batting average, 39 RBI and nine stolen bases. The University of Kansas’ Callahan, a native of Wisconsin, has a .274 average with 17 RBI. Erato, who plays at Northern Illinois, is hitting .280 with 10 RBI and eight stolen bases.

The All-Star Extravaganza begins Monday with a Fan Fest and a fundraising game featuring Wyoming girls softball players followed by a Home Run Derby. Tuesday’s All-Star Game is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m. with a fireworks show to follow.

