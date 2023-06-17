The field is set for the College National Finals Rodeo short go-round Saturday night at the Ford Wyoming Center.

National champions will be crowned in nine events -- three in the roughstock and six in the timed events. Here's a closer look at the results from Friday's performance and how the timed event races stack up.

Goat tying

With the top eight times separated by six-tenths of a second there's no room for error.

Sam Houston State's Kristin Reaves had a 6.2-second run to take the lead in the average with a three-run time of 18.1 seconds. It sets up a different scenario from last year for Reaves, who entered the short go eighth in the average and set the arena record with a 5.5-second run to finish third, just one-tenth of a second behind co-champions Maddee Doerr of Cochise College and Kamryn Duncan of McNeese State.

"I just have to be smart," Reaves said. "Last year I came into the short go eighth so I just had to go for it. This year I just wanted to make four solid runs and hope it falls.

"I just have to put it all on the line because it’s the last round," Reaves added. "I’ll just leave everything on the arena floor and hope it works. Let the time take care of itself."

Reaves will be trying to hold off the challenges of Eastern Wyoming College's Karissa Gotschall (18.2), Montana State's Paige Rasmussen (18.3), Texas A&M's Madalyn Richards (18.4), Texas Tech's Kaytlyn Miller (18.5), Wyoming's Kenna McNeill (18.6), McNeese State's Kaylee Cormier (18.7) and Gillette College's Haiden Thompson (18.7).

"It's tight but it's gonna be fun," Reaves said.

Barrel racing

University of West Alabama graduate student Raven Clagg joined teammates Taycie Matthews and Jaylie Matthews in the short go thanks to a 14.33-second run that put her sixth in the average with a three-run time of 42.63 seconds.

Taycie Matthews, who finished as the reserve champ last year, leads the way with a 41.59; Jaylie Matthews, the 2021 reserve champ, is third with a 42.22. Montana State's Tayla Moeykens, the 2021 national champ, is second with a 42.22.

Moeykens won the third go with a 13.91.

Breakaway roping

Cal Poly's Tyree Cochrane maintained her average lead with a 7.8, followed by Gillette College's Thompson with an 8.0.

Blue Mountain Community College's Kennedy Buckner had a 2.8 on Friday to move into a tie for third with West Hills College's Makayla Farkas at 8.2.

Missouri Valley College's Kenlie Raby and Treasure Valley CC's Emma Eiguren tied for the third go win with 2.0-second runs.

Team roping

There was no change in the leaderboard Friday, but two teams did enough to make it to the short go.

West Texas A&M's Quade Hiatt and Weatherford College's Jace Helton had a 6.1-second run to move into fourth in the average with a three-run time of 18.6 seconds. And Central Arizona College's Clay Cherry and Logan Cullen had a 5.5 to tie for fourth in the third go and sit sixth in the average with a 22.5.

Southwest Texas Junior College's Slade Wood and Wharton Junior College's Logan Moore lead the average with a 16.3, followed by Feather River College brothers Cobie and Cole Dodds with an 18.2.

Wyoming's Cam Jensen and Gillette College's Tanner McInerney won the go with a 4.2 to sneak into the short go with a time of 13.7 seconds on two head.

Steer wrestling

Three bulldoggers earned another run in the short go: Montana State's Traver Johnson, Cisco College's Tyler Bauerle and Southeastern Oklahoma State's Mason Couch.

Johnson sits fifth in the average with a 23.9, Bauerle is sixth with a 24.4 and Couch is 12th with a 31.5. Bauerle and Couch tied for third in the third go with a 4.6.

The University of West Alabama's Joshua (JT) Ellison leads the average with a 19.3 and has a 3-second cushion over McNeese State's Bradley Hesnor (22.3).

Trace Harris of Texas A&M won the third go with a 3.6.

Tie-down roping

Logan Smith of Northwest College had his fastest run of the week with a 9.5 to move into 10th in the average, but there were no other changes in the leaderboard.

Defending national champ Kincade Henry of Texas A&M-Commerce has a big lead in the average over West Texas A&M's Quade Hiatt, who won the third go with an 8.2. Henry has a three-run time of 25.4 while Hiatt has a 28.1.