Sheridan alum Xiomara Robinson earns cross country all-conference honors
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Black Hills State junior Xiomara Robinson finished 14th at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Cross Country Championship on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Robinson, a 2016 graduate of Sheridan High School, completed the course in 22 minutes, 28.3 seconds to earn all-conference honors. Robinson was an all-state runner for the Broncs in 2015 when she placed eighth at the Class 4A state cross country meet.

Another Sheridan graduate, freshman Sylvia Brown was 31st for Black Hills State.

Xiomara Robinson headshot

Robinson
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

