Sheridan's Xiomara Robinson is named Black Hills State Warrior of the Month
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Sheridan's Xiomara Robinson is named Black Hills State Warrior of the Month

Black Hills State junior Xiomara Robinson has been selected as one of the school's November Warriors of the Month. Robinson excelled in cross country this past season for the Yellow Jackets.

The 2016 graduate of Sheridan High School won the Gage McSpadden Memorial Cross Country Invite this fall and earned All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors with a 14th-place finish at the conference championships in October.

Robinson was an all-state runner for the Broncs in 2015.

Xiomara Robinson headshot

Robinson
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

