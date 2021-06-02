 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Souris Valley scores four runs in top of ninth to defeat Casper Horseheads
0 comments
EXPEDITION LEAGUE BASEBALL

Souris Valley scores four runs in top of ninth to defeat Casper Horseheads

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads dropped their fifth consecutive game Tuesday, allowing four runs in the top of the ninth inning in a 7-3 loss to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs at Mike Lansing Field.

Casper took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth on RBIs from Jake Baker and Cristian Lopez. After the Sabre Dogs took a 3-2 advantage, Lopez tied the game at 3-all with an RBI double in the seventh.

In the ninth, Souris Valley strung together four hits and a walk to score four runs off Casper reliever Owen Vanthillo.

The Horseheads (1-5 Expedition League) haven't won since opening the season with a 7-4 defeat of Western Nebraska.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News