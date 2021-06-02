Souris Valley scores four runs in top of ninth to defeat Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads dropped their fifth consecutive game Tuesday, allowing four runs in the top of the ninth inning in a 7-3 loss to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs at Mike Lansing Field.
Casper took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth on RBIs from Jake Baker and Cristian Lopez. After the Sabre Dogs took a 3-2 advantage, Lopez tied the game at 3-all with an RBI double in the seventh.
In the ninth, Souris Valley strung together four hits and a walk to score four runs off Casper reliever Owen Vanthillo.
The Horseheads (1-5 Expedition League) haven't won since opening the season with a 7-4 defeat of Western Nebraska.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.