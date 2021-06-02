Souris Valley scores four runs in top of ninth to defeat Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads dropped their fifth consecutive game Tuesday, allowing four runs in the top of the ninth inning in a 7-3 loss to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs at Mike Lansing Field.

Casper took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth on RBIs from Jake Baker and Cristian Lopez. After the Sabre Dogs took a 3-2 advantage, Lopez tied the game at 3-all with an RBI double in the seventh.

In the ninth, Souris Valley strung together four hits and a walk to score four runs off Casper reliever Owen Vanthillo.

The Horseheads (1-5 Expedition League) haven't won since opening the season with a 7-4 defeat of Western Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.