Steer wrestler Tucker Alberts ties arena record at College National Finals Rodeo

Last year’s College National Finals Rodeo didn’t go as planned for Tucker Alberts. The Missouri Valley College steer wrestler had three no-times competing in his first college finals.

Alberts got this year’s CNFR started on a better note with a 5.0-second run to finish fourth in the first go-round at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. It was even better Tuesday when he bulldogged his steer in 3.4 seconds to win the second go and tie the arena record.

“I didn’t know that,” Alberts said when told he had tied the record. “All I know is the run felt good. I wasn’t going for a record, I just wanted to make sure I scored.”

Alberts credited his hazer, Mason Couch of Southeastern Oklahoma State, for not only keeping the steer on the right path but for letting him use his horse, Tubby.

“When I saw Mason was going to be here this week I asked if I could ride his horse,” Alberts said. “I rode him in a handful of rodeos this year and always did real well on him.”

The trend continued Tuesday as Alberts was tied with first go winner Walt Arnold of Tarleton State in the average with a two-run time of 8.4 seconds. Defending national champ Gavin Soileau of McNeese State is third with a 10.7.

Weber State’s Cole Eiguren was second in the go with a 3.6 and Northwestern Oklahoma State Kaden Greenfield third with a 3.8.

Barrel racing

Sadie Wolaver entered last year’s short go-round in contention for a national title. That dream ended, however, with a tipped barrel. The 5-second penalty dropped the Southwestern Oklahoma State barrel racer to eighth in the final standings, exactly 5 seconds back of Montana State’s Tayla Moeykens.

“I have not watched that video ... out of sight, out of mind,” Wolaver said Tuesday after finishing second in the second go with a 14.24-second run. “I just left it in the past.”

Tuesday’s run definitely helped as she moved to the top of the average leader board with a two-run time of 28.50 seconds.

“My mare knows her job and I’m just trying to do mine,” Wolaver said. “Her registered name is ‘I’m A Sharp Frost,’ but we call her ‘Princess.’ It fits.

“She likes indoor pens and barrels being on the walls don’t bother her. I don’t want to jinx anything, but she usually runs into her pockets real good and doesn’t get short. I like this pen for her, and she does too.”

Team roping

The team roping continued to be a family affair, with Mason Moore of Sam Houston State and brother Logan Moore of Wharton County Junior College roping their steer in 5.3 seconds to tie for the second go win. In the first round Monday, brothers JC and LJ Yeahquo and Cobie and Cole Dodds tied for the win.

Also recording 5.3-second runs were Riley Rieken of Panola College and Devon Johnson of Trinity Valley, and Corben Culley of Western Oklahoma State College and Shane Jenkins of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

The Moore brothers lead the average with a time of 12.1 seconds on two head. Defending national champion brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson of Casper College are second with a 13.5.

Goat tying

After finishing as the reserve champion last year, Missouri Valley College’s Sheyenne Anderson came into this year’s CNFR focused and ready to win a national title.

She took a step in the right direction Tuesday with a 6.5-second run to give her a two-run time of 12.6 seconds, which puts her just two-tenths of a second behind average leader Sierra Spratt of Cal Poly-SLO.

“After what I did here last year it gave me a lot of confidence for this week,” Anderson said. “I’ve got an awesome horse, GT, and I know she’ll do her job so I just have to do mine.”

Montana State’s Paige Rasmussen, last year’s all-around champion, won the go with a 6.0-second run. Spratt, Wyoming’s Taylour Latham, Cochise College’s Maddee Doerr and Utah Valley’s Jaicee Bastian all tied for second with a 6.1.

Tie-down roping

Cole Walker of Tennessee-Martin won the second go with an 8.4-second run, with Navajo Technical University’s Hiyo Yazzie taking second with an 8.7 and Ranger College’s Wyatt Crandall finishing third with a 9.4.

First go winner Kincade Henry of Panola College leads the average with a two-run time of 19.4 seconds followed by Clay Livengood of East Mississippi Community College with a 21.3.

Breakaway roping

Bryana Lehrmann of Texas A&M-Commerce and Madalyn Richards of Texas A&M tied for the second go win with 1.7-second runs, the fastest times of the week. That helped Lehrmann move into a tie for the average lead with Tarleton State’s Sarah Angelone with two-run times of 4.4 seconds.

First go co-winner Kaytlyn Miller of Texas Tech is third in the average with a 4.6 while Richards is fourth with a 4.7.

