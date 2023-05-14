Sydney Thorvaldson added a sixth in the 5000-meter run in the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to help Arkansas win the team title.

Thorvaldson, a sophomore from Rawlins, finished with a time of 16 minutes, 15.85 seconds. Earlier in the meet she won the 10,000 in 35:07.50.

Thorvaldson wasn't the only former in-state standout to earn points for her team over the weekend. At the Pac-12 Championships in Walnut, California, Anna Gibson (Jackson) placed fifth in the 1500-meter run with a time of 4:12.65 to help the Huskies finish third in the team standings.

The NCAA Preliminary Rounds are scheduled to begin May 25 with the NCAA Championships set for June 8-10 in Austin, Texas.