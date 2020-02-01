Taubert, Wingeleth both get gold at respective weekend track meets

A collection of Wyomingites competed at two of the biggest collegiate track and field meets of the season this weekend, one in the West and one in the South.

Numerous former Wyoming high school champions stood out once again at the University of Washington Invitational in Seattle. Oregon State junior Ann Wingeleth won the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 8.75 inches. The Lyman native's leap came just under her the 5-foot-10 mark that earned her tenth at last year's NCAA Championships.

Idaho State sophomore Molly Olsen, a Natrona County graduate, finished 16th in the mile by running a 4:52.646. She was also 16th in the 3,000 with a registered 9:34.014. Both of those beat her best times from last season. BYU sophomore Aubrey Frentheway finished 11th in the 5,000 by logging a 16:34.71, better than any of her marks from last year.

Washington sophomore Anna Gibson ran a 9-minute, 57.386-second 3,000 to finish 44th. The Jackson native, who still holds the 1,600-meter record in Wyoming, transferred to Washington after redshirting her first year at Brown.