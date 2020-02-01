Taubert, Wingeleth both get gold at respective weekend track meets

A collection of Wyomingites competed at two of the biggest collegiate track and field meets of the season this weekend, one in the West and one in the South.
Numerous former Wyoming high school champions stood out once again at the University of Washington Invitational in Seattle. Oregon State junior Ann Wingeleth won the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 8.75 inches. The Lyman native's leap came just under her the 5-foot-10 mark that earned her tenth at last year's NCAA Championships.
You have free articles remaining.
Idaho State sophomore Molly Olsen, a Natrona County graduate, finished 16th in the mile by running a 4:52.646. She was also 16th in the 3,000 with a registered 9:34.014. Both of those beat her best times from last season. BYU sophomore Aubrey Frentheway finished 11th in the 5,000 by logging a 16:34.71, better than any of her marks from last year.
Washington sophomore Anna Gibson ran a 9-minute, 57.386-second 3,000 to finish 44th. The Jackson native, who still holds the 1,600-meter record in Wyoming, transferred to Washington after redshirting her first year at Brown.
Meanwhile, down south, Natrona County graduate Lauren Taubert won the pentathlon at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Taubert tallied 4,352 points to win with a 150-point cushion. She ran a 8.42 in the 60, cleared 5-foot, 8.75 inches in the high jump, threw 38-feet, 8.25 inches in the shot put, jumped 19-feet, 8.25 inches in the long jump and ran the 800 in 2:14.29.
Cody graduate Brody Smith also competed at the Razorback Invite and finished 12th in the 3,000 with a 8:20.53.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans