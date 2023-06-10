Men's team: Treasure Valley CC
Women's team: Treasure Valley CC
Men's all-around: Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College
Women's all-around: Kennedy Buckner, Blue Mountain CC
Bareback bronc riding: Trevor Kay, Montana Western
Saddle bronc riding: Garrett Cunningham, MSU-Northern
Bull riding: Sage Vance, Iowa Central CC
Steer wrestling: Austin Madison, Black Hills State
Tie-down roping: Coy Aldrich, Blue Mountain CC
Team roping (header): Cooper Cowan, East Mississippi CC
Team roping (heeler): Wyatt Ahlstrom, Utah Valley
Barrel racing: Gwyneth Cheyne, Blue Mountain CC
Breakaway roping: Samantha Kerns, Treasure Valley CC
Goat tying: Heather McLaughlin, West Alabama