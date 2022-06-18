Teammates, siblings push each other at College National Finals Rodeo

At last Sunday's "Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway" to kick off the 2022 College National Finals Rodeo, five sets of teammates finished in the top eight in saddle bronc riding, bareback bronc riding, bull riding and breakaway roping.

It was a foreshadowing of what was to come over the first five days of the CNFR. Heading into Saturday night's short go-round, there are at least one set of contestants from the same school in all nine events.

Missouri Valley College's Cole Franks and Ty Pope were sitting first and third, respectively, after the third go Friday. Franks, the defending national champ, is atop the average leader board while Pope, who finished 10th last year, is 10th.

Franks said competing against Pope, along with fellow bronc rider Nick Pelke, continues to make him better.

"We’re always right there for each other," he explained. "We're always pushing each other and helping each other out."

The short go of the bareback featured three other sets of teammates in Sam Houston State's Lane McGehee and Bradlee Miller, Panola College's Gauge McBride and Kolt Demen, and Southeastern Oklahoma State's Tyler Griffin and Luke Thrash.

"Me and Gauge feed off each other," Dement said of McBride.

Saddle bronc riding features three sets of teammates -- McNeese State's Ryder Sanford and Shea Fournier, Tarleton State's Cash Wilson and Brody Wells, and Fort Scott Community College's Cable Wareham and Luke Price -- competing for a national title.

And one-fourth of the bull riding, in which only eight riders covered a bull to qualify for the short go, is comprised by Three Rivers College's Cole Skender and Casey Roberts.

In breakaway, Sarah Angelone and Maddy Deerman will be in the short go for Tarleton State.

Monday morning's slack round introduced a whole new group of teammates that would eventually make it to the short go while also offering an additional storyline.

The first round of team roping produced four sets of brothers that finished in the top six.

Western Oklahoma State's JC Yeahquo and Oklahoma State's LJ Yeahquo had a 5.5-second run to tie Feather River College's Cobie Dodds and Fresno State's Cole Dodds for the top spot. Kellan Johnson and Carson Johnson, the defending national champs from Casper College, were fourth and Sam Houston State's Mason Moore and Wharton County Junior College's Logan Moore were sixth.

And in the second go, East Mississippi Community College's Cooper and Cole Cowan finished eighth.

Saturday's short go featured four sets of brothers, with the Moores sitting first, the Johnsons second, the Dodds' sixth and the Yeahquos 12th.

"We've been roping together so long I pretty much know what (Carson) is going to do every run," Kellan Johnson said. "And I feel confident that if I do my job I know he's going to do his."

Barrel racing, goat tying and steer wrestling have two sets of teammates while tie-down roping has one in Panola College's Kincade Henry and Macon Murphy.

In barrel racing, Southwestern Oklahoma State's Sadie Wolaver and Abby Hepper, along with Texas A&M's Victoria Procter and Emma Smith, will be in the short go.

Cal Poly-SLO's Aimee Davis and Sierra Spratt and Weatherford College's Kodey Hoss and Kristin Reaves will be competing in goat tying, while Tarleton State's Walt Arnold and Ty Allred and Feather River College's Bryar Byrne and Garrett Shell are in the steer wrestling.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN.

