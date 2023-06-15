The past month has almost been a "get-to-know-you" period for team ropers Cam Jensen and Tanner McInerney.

Wednesday night at the College National Finals Rodeo, the two Central Rocky Mountain Region competitors showed they are becoming "fast" friends. The team ropers took the lead in the third go-round and moved to sixth in the average with a 4.2-second run.

"It feels amazing to make a good run," McInerney said, "especially on this big of a stage."

Jensen, who rodeos for the University of Wyoming, and McInerney, who competes for Gillette College, had occasionally roped together at jackpots the past few years. And, according to Jensen, they "ran 10 or 15 together" last week at Jhett Johnson's ranch outside of Casper.

Even though neither finished in the top three of the team roping in the region, they were thrown together for the CNFR. That's because Jensen, who won the region in tie-down roping, also was the region's all-around champ so he qualified in the two events in which he scored the most points, which were tie-down and team roping.

McInerney was the fourth-place heeler in the team roping standings. And with the top three heelers already roping with someone else, he and Jensen were teamed together.

They had a no-time in their first run Monday morning and stopped the clock in 9.5 seconds in their second run. Wednesday's 4.2 gave them a 13.7 in the average.

"I picked him up right before the college finals," Jensen said of McInerney. "So we're kind of a new team to each other and we're trying to get the feel for each other. But to put that run together felt pretty cool."

There was also some risk involved. Jensen and his horse pushed the barrier and were on the steer as soon as it left the chute. Jensen knew he came close to breaking the barrier, which would have resulted in a 10-second penalty.

"As soon as I got faced and finished, I was like, 'Man, that felt a little close,'" he admitted. "I looked back at the line and I was just patiently waiting for the judges to raise their hands, but they didn't. I was really happy they didn't."

McInerney also admitted to looking at the judges "as soon as the run was over."

But the run was clean. And all those days of practice paid off with the fastest run of the week.

"We knew we could do it," McInerney said, "we just needed a little luck behind us. We got a great steer and Cam did an amazing job and got it on him. It made my job easy."

Tarleton State's Wyatt Bray and West Texas College's Cutter Pake Thomison continue to lead the average with a three-run time of 18.4 seconds.

Goat tying

The final run of the night proved to be the fastest as the University of Wyoming's Kenna McNeill had a 5.8-second run to take the lead in the third go and move to third in the average with a three-run time of 18.6 seconds.

Eastern Wyoming College's Karissa Rayhill still leads the average with an 18.2 followed by Texas A&M's Madalyn Richards with an 18.4. Richards had a 6.0 Wednesday.

"I don't even know where I'm sitting," Richards said after her run, "but it's good enough for me right now."

The junior, who won the second go last year but failed to qualify for the short go, entered this week's CNFR with a game plan of sorts.

"Just attack," she said. "Because when I get timid I start to make mistakes. So if I think about going as fast as I can, even if it's counterintuitive because there are four head, it usually works out for me."

It's worked so far. She and her horse Chanel, which she's only been riding for 18 months, tied for second in the first go with a 5.9 and tied for 13th in the second go with a 6.5. She's currently tied for third in the third go.

"I wasn't really sure about (Chanel) at first," Richards said, "but I've grown to love her because she makes my job easy.

"The first time I rode her I wasn't intending on buying her, but then I called my mom and told her 'I think I need this horse.' She had some soundness issues with her feet, which slowed the process down, but she's perfect now. She doesn't really get nervous anywhere else in the alley, but she gets nervous here because she's so excited."

Breakaway roping

Treasure Valley Community College's Emma Eiguren and Missouri Valley College's Kenlie Raby both had no-times in their first go and broke the barrier in their second, but the two cowgirls came out firing Wednesday. Their matching 2.0-second runs were the fastest of the week.

Cal Poly's Tyree Cochrane still leads the average with a three-run time of 7.8 seconds.

Tie-down roping

Quade Hiatt of West Texas A&M Junior College took the lead in the third go with an 8.2-second run, with Cole Eiguren of Treasure Valley CC sitting second after his 8.3.

Defending champ Kincade Henry of Texas A&M-Commerce had a 9.0 -- his slowest run of the week -- but still leads the average with a three-run time of 25.4 seconds. Hiatt moved to second with a 28.1, followed by UW's Bodie Mattson with a 28.4 after his 9.9 Wednesday.

Steer wrestling

It was a tough night for the big guys as Texas A&M-Commerce's Cash Robb, who was leading the average after two runs, had a no-time and Black Hills State's Austin Madison, who was second in the average, had an 11.5.

Madison is still second in the average with a 23.2, but McNeese State's Bradley Hesnor is leading the way with a 22.3.

Barrel racing

Texas A&M's Brooke Krolczyk had the fastest run of the night with a 14.17, while Tarleton State's Jordan Driver had a 14.37 to put her second in the average with a 43.18.

University of West Alabama's Jaylie Matthews still leads the third go with a 14.14 and the average with a 42.22.

Bull riding

Weatherford College's Dawson Gleaves became just the second bull rider with two qualified rides as he scored 74.0 points on Southwick Rodeo's Damage Control. Gleaves leads the third go and the average with 153.0 points on two head.

Sul Ross State's Tristen Hutchings, the 2021 national champ, is second in the average with 152.0.

Bareback bronc riding

There was no change in the leaderboard as Missouri Valley College's Ty Pope, the defending national champ, leads the go with an 84.0 and the average with a 234.0.

Fort Scott Community College's Bryce Eck had a 75.5 and is now fifth in the average with a 227.5. Missouri Valley College's Nick Pelke, who had the highest-scored ride of the night with a 78.5, is sixth in the average with a 226.0.

Saddle bronc riding

Keith Slade of Clarendon College took the lead in the third go with a 77.5-point ride on Vold Rodeo's Music Man and is second in the average with a 231.5 points on three head. Cuesta College's Tucker Bourdet leads the average with a 233.0.

