Britta Strain glanced up at the scoreboard as she rode her horse out of the Ford Wyoming Center arena on Sunday.

She saw her breakaway loop hit the calf's head but fail to go around the neck for a bell-collar catch, giving her a no-time. The Texas A&M cowgirl shook her head and recoiled her rope.

There was a light smattering of applause for the senior, who would now be hard-pressed to make it back to the short go-round at this year's College National Finals Rodeo.

For Strain, though, just having another chance to compete in the sport she loves was a victory in and of itself.

***

Three years ago, Strain was sleeping in the back seat of a rig pulling a horse trailer along I-20 in Texas late at night. The driver fell asleep at the wheel, and the truck went into a ditch, with the horse trailer crushing the truck. While the driver was unhurt, Strain wasn't as fortunate.

"I had to be life-flighted off of I-20," Strain recalled. "I broke my back and lacerated my liver and I also tore my MCL and my ACL. I really was just hurt all over."

Surprisingly, Strain's breakaway horse was unhurt.

"Our horses had actually fallen through the living quarters," Strain said. "They hit so hard in the trailer that they broke through the living quarters and fell into the bathroom area. My mare had actually stepped out over the top of another horse and loaded right back up on the side of the road.

"God was with us because there’s no reason any of us should have walked away from that accident."

Strain spent several weeks in the hospital and had to wear a back brace when she was released. Thankfully, her dad, Dr. Richard Strain, is an orthopedic surgeon and was able to help his daughter quicken her recovery.

Still, she was unable to get back on a horse for eight months.

"That was the longest I had ever gone without riding since I started when I was 10," she said. "But I wasn't nervous at all. It felt like home, and that’s where I needed to be. I missed it so much. It’s why I get up in the morning. I hope I get to do this until the day I die."

Surviving the crash, and being able to ride again, helped Strain put things in perspective.

"It just made me appreciate life a lot more," she stated. "I missed my calf today, and it’s not that I don’t care, but it’s just not what’s important anymore. And I understand that.

"Just from a performance standpoint, it’s kind of made rodeo a lot more fun. It’s not as stressful and it’s not the end of the world. Catching calves isn’t going to be the difference in my horses or me eating or us being here and getting to compete. I’m just happy to be here with my team."

Strain made it to the college finals in barrel racing last year and finished third in breakaway this year in the Southern Region to help Texas A&M win the region.

Making the best of it

Finding the will and the strength to compete on college rodeo's biggest stage has been a lengthy process for Strain. That she gets to be in Casper this week with seven Texas A&M teammates -- three on the women's side and four on the men's side -- makes it all worth it.

And the fact that Texas A&M made it here without a coach or a practice facility is difficult to fathom. Dr. Al Wagner, who had served as the Aggie rodeo coach the past 26 years, retired in November. As for the rodeo facility, the Texas A&M Alumni Association is currently trying to raise money to build one.

"We’re really blessed that Dameon and some of these guys like Bubba will jump in and help us," Strain said in reference to Texas A&M-Commerce coach Dameon White and Sam Houston State coach Bubba Miller. "But we don’t have facilities, so my first two years I think it restricted me from making the finals because I didn’t really have any place to practice. I ended up getting hooked up with a guy in town and I got to come to his arena every day. But I’m lucky that I fell in with some good people."

Other Aggies haven't been as fortunate as Strain when it comes to finding a place to practice.

"It’s been tough," junior bareback rider Gavin French said. "It puts us in a tough situation because we’re going to one of the biggest universities in the U.S., and I think we’re the biggest university that has a rodeo team, but we don’t get much funding, and we’re also really concerned about school."

"We have a lot of talent, and this is the biggest combined team we've ever sent to the college finals. We’re hoping that this will pave the way for future teams, so I’m really excited to see where we’re going to be in five years."

For now, though, the Aggies will continue to work out on their own and at other college facilities in the area. Miller has been more than willing to let the Aggies practice at their facilities in Huntsville, which is about "an hour away" from the College Station campus.

"I’m about building the kids," Miller said. "Yeah, Sam Houston is No. 1 and my kids are my top priority, but any time I can step up and help the kids, I’ll do it."

French said he and his teammates appreciate the standing offer and have taken advantage of it when they could, but even if the support wasn't there the Aggies would persevere.

"We’re a resilient team and we’re going to find a way to get it done no matter what," he said.

The Aggies, and especially Strain, have proven that all year.

"If we didn't have each other, we couldn't do this," she said.

PHOTOS: The first day at the College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo 2023 College National Finals Rodeo