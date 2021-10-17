This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – Ed Orgeron coached LSU to a 15-0 finish and a national championship on Jan. 30, 2020.

On Sunday, Oct. 17, the Tigers and “Coach O” reportedly reached a separation agreement after the Louisiana native walked off the field with a sweet 49-42 victory over then-No. 20 Florida in Baton Rouge.

College football is crazy. And so is trying to rank the best teams every week.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll:

1. Georgia (7-0): In the SEC, where it just means more, Kirby Smart could lead the Dawgs to the program’s first national title in 41 years and be on the hot seat in Oct. 2023.

2. Oklahoma (7-0): The Sooners, who were shaky for 6 ½ games with Spencer Rattler at quarterback, look College Football Playoff-bound with Caleb Williams taking the snaps.

3. Cincinnati (6-0): The Bearcats are even providing style points for Tom Burman and the rest of the CFP selection committee to consider after a 56-21 romp over UCF.

4. Alabama (6-1): The Crimson Tide responded to theior first loss of the season by sinking Mike Leach’s pirate ship in a 49-9 win over Mississippi State.