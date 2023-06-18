Kincade Henry joined a select group of calf ropers Saturday night.

The junior from Texas A&M-Commerce defended his title at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday to become the first cowboy to win back-to-back tie-down roping titles since Houston Hutto (2000-01).

Henry entered the short go with a 3-second lead over West Texas A&M's Quade Hiatt and that lead only increased when Hiatt posted a 12.6-second run. Henry just needed a time of 13.5 to defeat teammate Cutter Carpenter for the title, but that only made things tougher.

"That’s probably the most nervous I’ve ever been," Henry admitted. "All 10 rounds of the (National Finals Rodeo) I was not that nervous. Having to be 13.0 for a championship it’s just like, ‘Don’t mess up.’"

He didn't. Even though Henry posted his slowest time of the week with a 10.4 it was more than enough to secure his second national title. Henry finished with a four-run time of 35.8 seconds; Carpenter was second with a 39.0.

"It’s hard to back off because I’m not the type of roper that likes to back off," Henry said of his last run. "I’d rather have to be 7.5 and go at ‘er … I should say I’d be less nervous if I had to be 7.5 rather than 13. It sounds backwards but it’s true."

Henry now heads out on the pro circuit as he tries to make a return trip to the NFR. He finished sixth in Vegas last year. His busy summer begins Tuesday at the Greeley (Colorado) Stampede and then kicks into high gear.

"Starting June 29th to July 29th there is one day where we are not roping," Henry said with a laugh. "But this is what we dream about."

Goat tying

Montana State's Paige Rasmussen already had a national championship, winning the all-around title two years ago.

She added an individual title Saturday, winning the short go with a 6.0 and the average with a 24.3. Rasmussen entered the night third in the average, but with the top seven goat tyers separated by just six-tenths of a second, she knew it was going to be tight and she was ready.

"We knew it was going to be a one-header and it was going to be a knife fight," Rasmussen said. "And my dad told me earlier, ‘If it’s going to be a knife fight, bring a gun.’

"I knew I had to go out there and be fast; I couldn’t safety up. It just ended up working out in my favor."

It also helped that the two cowgirls in front of her entering the short go -- Eastern Wyoming College's Karissa Rayhill and Sam Houston State's Kristin Reaves -- had runs of 8.1 and 8.2, respectively.

They blinked, and Rasmussen shot her way to a national championship.

"I’ve had the goal to win the goats as long as I can remember," she admitted. "It doesn’t quite feel real right now, but it’s starting to sink in. I realize how many people are behind me and are supporting me and it feels amazing to have so much support."

Barrel racing

Taycie Matthews was up to the challenge.

After Montana State's Tayla Moeykens, the 2021 national champ, had a 13.84-second run to take the lead in the average, Matthews had to wait through four other runs before her and her horse Pop Rocks hit the Ford Wyoming Center dirt.

"There was no holding back," Matthews said. "I had to give it everything I had."

She did. Matthews had a 13.94 to win her first national title after finishing as the reserve champ last year. Matthews had a four-run time of 55.53 seconds; Moeykens was second with a 55.85.

"This gives me a ton of confidence," said Matthews, who is currently 18th in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association world standings. "I'm just hoping for a safe and good summer."

Breakaway roping

Makayla Farkas entered her first and last CNFR with one thought in mind.

"I just wanted to have fun," the West Hills College senior said. "I was focused on making four good runs."

Farkas entered the short go tied for third in the average with a three-run time of 8.2 seconds. After Blue Mountain Community College's Kennedy Buckner roped her calf in 3.1 seconds, Farkas posted a time of 2.7 to put pressure on the leaders.

Gillette College's Haiden Thompson then roped a leg and Cal Poly's Tyree Cochrane's loop bounced off the calf's head to secure the title for Farkas. She finished with a 10.9 in the average while Buckner was second with an 11.3.

Maybe it was Farkas' pre-rodeo routine that made the difference Saturday.

"It was just a normal day," she said. "And I made sure to have my two Red Bulls and a ham sandwich before my run."

Steer wrestling

University of West Alabama graduate student JT Ellison made his first trip to the college finals a memorable one.

Ellison had a businessman's run of 6.7 seconds to win the national championship with a four-run time of 26.0 seconds. McNeese State's Bradley Hesnor was the reserve champ with a 27.3.

Southeastern Oklahoma State's Mason Couch won the short go with a 3.6.

Team roping

During a week in which team ropers had 78 no-times and numerous broken barriers and one-heel catches, Southwest Texas Junior College's Slade Wood and Wharton Junior College's Logan Moore were clean, and fast.

The two had a 6.2 in the short go to finish with an average time of 22.8, which gave them a 6.3-second cushion over Weatherford College's Quade Hiatt and Jace Helton (29.1).

Western Oklahoma State College teammates Mason Appleton and Nicholas Lovins won the round with a 5.5.

All-Around/Team

Gillette College freshman and Yoder native Haiden Thompson, who scored points in both breakaway roping and goat tying, won the women's all-around title. West Texas A&M's Quade Hiatt scored points in both team roping and tie-down roping to win the men's all-around.

In the men's team race, Clarendon College finished with 855 points to hold off McNeese State (790) and Texas A&M-Commerce (690).

The University of West Alabama was the women's team champion with 698.3 points, followed by Montana State (593.3) and the University of Wyoming (382.5).