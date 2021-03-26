Two college rodeo student-athletes die in car crash in Kansas

Cinch Bullock and Hadly McCormick, both of whom competed on the Oklahoma Panhandle State University rodeo team, died in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning in southwest Kansas.

Bullock, a freshman from Campo, Colorado; and McCormick, a fifth-year student from Scottsbluff, Nebraska, who previously competed at Central Wyoming College in Riverton, were on their way to a college rodeo in Garden City, Kansas, when the crash occurred.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Bullock and McCormick were driving a pickup and pulling a horse trailer when they were involved in a crash with a dump truck on US-56 west of Satanta, Kansas around 9 a.m. Central Time.

According to the Oklahoma Panhandle State website, Bullock competed in tie-down roping and team roping for the Aggies while McCormick competed in tie-down roping, team roping and steer wrestling.

The OPSU men's team currently leads the Central Plains Region standings and won its seventh College National Finals Rodeo team title in 2018.

