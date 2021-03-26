Two college rodeo student-athletes die in car crash in Kansas

Cinch Bullock and Hadly McCormick, both of whom competed on the Oklahoma Panhandle State University rodeo team, died in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning in southwest Kansas.
Bullock, a freshman from Campo, Colorado; and McCormick, a fifth-year student from Scottsbluff, Nebraska, who previously competed at Central Wyoming College in Riverton, were on their way to a college rodeo in Garden City, Kansas, when the crash occurred.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Bullock and McCormick were driving a pickup and pulling a horse trailer when they were involved in a crash with a dump truck on US-56 west of Satanta, Kansas around 9 a.m. Central Time.
According to the Oklahoma Panhandle State website, Bullock competed in tie-down roping and team roping for the Aggies while McCormick competed in tie-down roping, team roping and steer wrestling.
The OPSU men's team currently leads the Central Plains Region standings and won its seventh College National Finals Rodeo team title in 2018.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.