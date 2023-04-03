The University of Wyoming rodeo teams roped and rode their way to impressive victories over the weekend at Colorado State’s Skyline Stampede in Fort Collins, Colorado.
The Cowboys only had one individual winner in tie-down roper Cameron Jensen, but had six others finish in the top five and totaled 755 points. Central Wyoming College was second with 400 points followed by Casper College with 280.
The Cowgirls scored a season-high 685 points behind first-place finishes from Sage Kohr (barrel racing), Emme Norsworthy (breakaway roping) and Faith Hoffman (goat tying). Norsworthy led a 1-5 finish for UW in breakaway. Gillette College was second with 355 points.
Also winning individual titles on the men’s side were Gillette College’s Cooper Filipek (bareback bronc riding), Laramie County Community College’s Dixon Tattrie (saddle bronc riding) and Griffin Koester (bull riding), Chadron State College’s Parker Johnston (steer wrestling) and Casper College’s Bodie Herring and Jade Byrne (team roping).
With two rodeos remaining in the Central Rocky Mountain Region season, the UW men and Gillette College women lead the standings, followed by the Casper College men and UW women.
The CRMR has this coming weekend off before finishing the spring season with Casper College’s Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days Rodeo on April 13-15 and UW’s Laramie River Rendezvous on April 27-29.
The College National Finals Rodeo is scheduled for June 11-17 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.