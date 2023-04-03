Rodeo Tracker

COWBOY/COWGIRL TOUGH: The University of Wyoming men's and women's rodeo teams won the Skyline Stampede at Colorado State over the weekend.

LEADING THE WAY: The UW men and Gillette College women lead the Central Rocky Mountain Region team standings with two rodeos remaining in the spring season.

NEXT: Casper College's Ropin' and Riggin' Days, April 13-15.

ON THE HORIZON: College National Finals Rodeo, June 11-17, Casper's Ford Wyoming Center.