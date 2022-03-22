University of Wyoming sweeps team titles at Gillette College Rodeo

The University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team started the Central Rocky Mountain Region spring season the same way it finished the fall—atop the team standings. The Cowboys totaled 645 points to win the Gillette College Rodeo this past weekend, with Casper College finishing second with 610 points and Gillette College a distant third with 275.

UW’s only individual winner was reigning regional champ Donny Proffit in bareback bronc riding, but the Cowboys added second-place finishes from Brice Patterson in bareback, Garrett Uptain in saddle bronc and David Gallagher in steer wrestling and tie-down roping.

That was enough to hold off the Thunderbirds, who had three event winners in Quinten Taylor (saddle bronc), Linkyn Petersek (tie-down) and the team roping duo of brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson, the defending national champions.

UW’s women’s team used a first-place finish from Riata Day in goat tying and three runner-up finishes from Kelsey Lensegrav to claim the team title with 645 points. Northeastern Junior College, which had the breakaway roping winner in Wacey Day, was second with 230 points.

The CRMR spring season continues this weekend at the Lancer Rodeo at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.