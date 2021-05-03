University of Wyoming women, Eastern Wyoming men win rodeo team tiles in Colorado

The University of Wyoming women’s rodeo team put the finishing touches on a dominating regular season over the weekend at the Colorado State Rodeo in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Cowgirls won the final Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo of the regular season with 475 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Sheridan College, which totaled 170 points.

UW won eight of 10 CRMR rodeos to easily win the regional title heading into next month’s College National Finals Rodeo in Casper. Although results won’t be official until they’re certified by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association later this week, the Cowgirls and runner-up Chadron State College are expected to represent the region at the season-ending CNFR on June 13-19 at the Ford Wyoming Center. The top two men’s and women’s teams, as well as the top three finishers in each event in the NIRA’s 11 regions qualify for the CNFR.

Wyoming had the top five finishers in the goat tying and four of the top five in breakaway roping to outdistance the competition. Taylour Latham had a two-run time of 14.9 seconds to win the goat tying while Cassidy March took the breakaway title with a two-run time of 5.7 seconds. In addition, Kelsey Lensegrav placed second in barrel racing behind Sheridan College’s Manchi Nace.