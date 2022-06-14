Veteran bareback bronc rider Lane McGehee chases a second national title

When Lane McGehee won the bareback bronc riding title at the 2017 College National Finals Rodeo, Bradlee Miller was in seventh grade getting ready to compete in the National Junior High School Finals.

Fast forward five years and the two are teammates on the Sam Houston State rodeo team competing for a national bareback championship. After two rounds at the 2022 CNFR at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, McGehee is fifth in the average while Miller is tied for sixth.

“The first time I came here I was a freshman and I was just here to have fun under the bright lights of the NFR of college,” McGehee said Tuesday after his 77.5-point ride on Vold Rodeo’s Jackie. “I had to bring a cane this time. I’m still having fun, but I also ride really hard in the PRCA so rodeo is more of a job now.”

McGehee has dealt with numerous injuries, most notably a broken leg in 2018 and tearing every tendon off his hamstring the following year, since winning the CNFR five years ago. Despite that, he hasn’t lost his passion for the sport.

“I’m just really blessed and fortunate enough to be here again and to be able to do what I love to do,” he said.

And the fact that McGehee gets to share his knowledge with competitors like Miller and others only adds to the enjoyment.

“Lane has helped me tremendously,” Miller admitted. “I’ve seen him draw some of the biggest, most miserable horses you could ever imagine, and even getting on them when he’s hurt sometimes, and he’s able to shake that off and go do what he needs to do.

“He was here his freshman year and had the pressure on him then that I have on me this year, and he’s helped me work through that to still perform the best I can.”

Miller is often at his best on the big stage. He has won numerous bronc riding and bull riding championships at the Junior World Finals and was the Southern Region all-around and bull riding champ this year.

“Boy, is that kid a cowboy,” McGehee said of Miller.

McGehee and Miller head into the third round, which kicks off Tuesday night, in the middle of a crowded field of contenders. Defending national champ Cole Franks of Missouri Valley College leads the way with 162 points on two head, followed by MVC teammate Ty Pope (159), Casper College’s Myles Carlson (157.5), Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Tyler Griffin (157), McGehee (153) and Miller (152.5).

Even though they’re all competing for the same title, McGehee said they are all there to support each other.

“We all compete against each other, but at the end of the day we’re actually just competing against that horse,” he explained. “If we do our job on that horse then we should get paid and everything else should work itself out.

“Behind the chutes it’s a brotherhood,” he added. “It’s not me versus you, it’s me versus the horse. That’s the way I look at it. If no one else helps the kids coming up then what kind of future do we have in rodeo?”

With eight of the top 10 leaders in the average in position to return to next year’s college finals if they qualify, the future in bareback looks pretty good.

Fort Scott Community College’s Denton Jacobson won the go-round with an 81 on Vold Rodeo’s Grubby Spoon. The University of Wyoming’s Donny Proffit, a native of Kemmerer, tied for second with a 79.5. Carlson was eighth with a 76.

“This gives me a lot of confidence going forward,” Carlson said after his ride on Vold Rodeo’s Cajun Chicken.

Carlson was the state high school champion while at Evanston before making his way to Casper to ride for the Thunderbirds.

“I’ve gotten a lot better mentally,” Carlson said. “I’ve learned that the most important thing is just to go out there and have fun.”

Bull riding

The first two go-rounds of bull riding have been dominated by the bulls. Through 54 rides there have been only 10 scored rides, with three bull riders responsible for six of them.

Andy Guzman of Mesalands Community College and Luke Parkinson of Western Texas College joined that select list Tuesday. Guzman scored 80 points aboard Southwick’s Electric Lettuce and Parkinson had a 69 on Brooman’s Canadian Bullfrog.

“I just had to try my (butt) off because there was nothing easy about that bull,” Guzman said. “He had some scoot to him so I was just trying to catch up.”

Guzman finished second in the round behind Tristen Hutchings of Sul Ross State. The defending national champ had an 84.5 on Monday. Guzman did move to the top of the leader board in the average with 157.5 points; Casey Roberts is second with 157.0 points on two head.

“Right now I’m having a lot of fun,” Guzman added. “I just have to go out there and do my best and then do it again Friday and Saturday.”

Saddle bronc riding

Western Texas College’s Damian Brennan had the highest score of the day with a 78-point ride on Brookman’s Flirting With Disaster followed by Reed Neely from Fresno State with a 77.

McNeese State’s Ryder Sanford won the round with a 79.5 and teammate Shea Fournier was second with a 79.

Sanford and Fournier are also 1-2 in the average, with two-head totals of 163 and 153.5 points, respectively.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.