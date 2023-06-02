LARAMIE – Kaylee Prigge was born a coach’s daughter.

It wasn’t until graduating from the University of Tampa and taking a marketing job in New York when the realization that she was also born to coach hit home.

Prigge, whose father is Dirk Koetter, the longtime college football and NFL coach, kept in touch with legendary Tampa volleyball head coach Chris Catanach following her playing days.

That led to a job offer to return to her alma mater a decade ago as an assistant.

“I really missed competing, really missed volleyball. I was talking to (Catanach) on the phone once a week and I think he was sick of talking to me, honestly,” Prigge said. “He was like, ‘You should come back and try it out. You’re going to regret it if you don’t.’”

Prigge spent two seasons coaching at Tampa before stops at Southern Illinois and the University of Illinois-Chicago.

After receiving an inquiry from then-Wyoming head coach Chad Callihan via a “cold email,” Prigge applied for a vacancy on the Cowgirls' staff and arrived in Laramie before the 2019 season.

Callihan announced on Nov. 12th, 2022, that his 10th season leading UW would be his last. Athletics director Tom Burman promoted Prigge to head coach 11 days later.

“I found out with everybody else,” Prigge said of Callihan’s decision to step away following a disappointing 10-20 campaign. “I respect the heck out of Chad. He is still a huge mentor to me. I think he struggled with (the decision) and I wish him the absolute best of luck in whatever is next. I’m excited for him to kind of figure that out.”

Callihan leaves as UW’s all-time leader for wins (178) and Mountain West wins (108). He posted a .616 winning percentage with five 20-win seasons and 21 all-conference selections.

The Cowgirls finished third in the MW in 2018 and second in 2019. The pandemic seemed to hinder the program’s climb to the top, despite the return in 2021 of star Jackie McBride, the only five-time all-MW selection.

Prigge is looking to guide UW to the summit after watching the women’s basketball program win a MW Tournament championship in 2020 and the soccer and tennis teams win regular-season conference titles last season.

“Chad did such a good job here and obviously it’s very big shoes for me to fill,” Prigge said. “I know one of his goals was to be the first women’s program to win a Mountain West championship. Since he’s been here, women’s basketball has done it, soccer has done it. So, it definitely is inspiring to me to see that it can be done.

“To have Heather (Ezell) and Colleen (Corbin) both being females and first-time head coaches, it’s awesome to be able to bounce ideas off of them and for them to know exactly what I’m going through at the same time is really cool.”

UW returns 10 players, including MW freshman of the year Tierney Barlow, from last year’s squad and will welcome seven newcomers, including impact transfers Holly Eastridge (South Carolina) and Sonte Stewart (Florida Atlantic).

“We’re definitely very young, which I’m excited about,” Prigge said. “We are coming off a great spring. The girls were really hungry to do more in pretty much every area of the program and have really bought into what we’re trying to do. …

“It’s just fun right now and fresh. Sometimes we just need that.”

Prigge retained assistant Becky (Stewart) Baker, a former all-MW standout for the Cowgirls, from Callihan’s staff. She also hired two new assistants with head coaching experience in Josh Taylor and Darshaya Gallard.

Taylor was fired by Missouri after posting a 52-61 overall record with two NCAA Tournament appearances in four seasons leading the Tigers.

How did Prigge land an SEC head coach on the rebound?

Well, Koetter was the offensive coordinator at Missouri from 1989-93 and used to play pick-up basketball games with Wayne Kreklow, the volleyball coach at the time. Prigge was born in Columbia, Missouri, and her brother, Derek, was a Missouri volleyball manager when Taylor’s wife, Molly, was a playing for the Tigers.

“So, we had some weird third-party connections there that kind of helped bridge that gap,” Prigge said of luring Taylor to UW as an assistant. “It was really comfortable and easy, and we clicked right away as far as those conversations starting to happen.”

Gallard spent the last six seasons as the head coach at Central Wyoming College where she led the Rustlers to the NJCAA National Tournament in each of the past two seasons while posting a 52-19 record during the span.

“Darshaya is someone we played against in the spring and in exhibition matches,” Prigge said. “I’ve seen her out in the recruiting process and always respected her work ethic and the way she has flipped that program around at Central Wyoming. She is someone that was definitely in the back of my mind for her position.”

Prigge will lean on her experienced staff during her first season as head coach.

“It’s huge and it has been only beneficial,” Prigge said. “I can only imagine how beneficial it will be in crunch-time situations during matches. They’ve been amazing so far.”

Prigge has a better grasp on NCAA rules and regulations than most of her peers from coast to coast. Her husband is Peter Prigge, UW’s associate athletic director for compliance/Olympic sports.

When the couple first started dating, Kaylee said Peter grilled her about some phone calls she had been making to recruits.

“It’s definitely a benefit for me to have him on hand. He gets mad when I call him on the golf course and ask him a compliance question,” Prigge said. “Obviously, Wyoming is what brought us together. That has been awesome. He has a really unique perspective and one I probably wouldn’t have otherwise without being with him.”

Prigge will make her debut as UW head coach on Aug. 25 when the Cowgirls open the 2023 season with matches against Winthrop and Wisconsin-Green Bay at the UniWyo Sports Complex.