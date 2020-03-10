Western Wyoming CC dissolves men's soccer program

Western Wyoming Community College has elected to dissolve its men's soccer program. Dr. Lu Sweet, the school's athletic director and head coach of both soccer teams, made the announcement to Brayden Fleck of Sweetwater Now before speaking with the Star-Tribune.

Sweet, who completed her first season coaching both Mustang soccer teams in the fall, said she couldn't speak any more on the situation outside of the official statement:

"Western Wyoming Community College will be terminating the Men’s Soccer program effective the end of Spring Semester 2020. While the decision to terminate Men’s Soccer is difficult, continuing the program as it currently exists is contrary to our values and our mission. We hope to one day restructure and reinstate the program."

That decision comes after Central Wyoming College fielded its first soccer programs last fall and Casper College continues to build its first soccer programs for the upcoming fall season.

The Mustangs went 3-14-1 last season and played home games at Rock Springs High School, Green River's Wolves Stadium and Rock Springs Junior High.