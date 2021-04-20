 Skip to main content
Western Wyoming Community College wrestling heads to NJCAA Championships
JUNIOR COLLEGE WRESTLING

The Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, for the National Junior College Athletics Association Division Championships beginning Wednesday.

The Mustangs, who were No. 3 in the final regular season rankings, won the Rocky Mountain District Championships two weeks ago and qualified all 10 wrestlers for the NJCAA Championships.

The list includes three in-state wrestlers in Caleb Nathan (Kelly Walsh) at 141 pounds, Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) at 149 and Andrew Nicholson (Cheyenne Central) at 184.

