COLLEGE RODEO

Wyoming Cowboys, Cowgirls lead the way in regional rodeo standings

Casper College team roping brothers Carson Johnson, front, and Kellan Johnson compete at last year's College National Finals Rodeo night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

With four rodeos remaining in the 2021-22 Central Rocky Mountain Region season, the University of Wyoming men’s team continues to distance itself from the rest of the region. The Cowboys enter this weekend’s Lancer Rodeo on the Eastern Wyoming College campus in Torrington having won all six CRMR rodeos this season in building nearly a 2,000-point lead over Casper College.

UW, the defending regional champs, have accumulated 5,135 points through six rodeos; the Thunderbirds have 3,230 points. Laramie County Community College is almost 1,000 points back of the T-Birds with 2,225.

The Cowboys have strength and depth on both ends of the arena. Garrett Uptain leads both the saddle bronc and bull riding standings and is atop the all-around, Kemmerer’s Donny Proffit is the No. 1 bareback bronc rider and Chadron Coffield sets the pace in tie-down roping.

In addition, UW has five other competitors in the top five of their respective events.

The T-Birds counter with roughstock rider Quinten Taylor, roper/steer wrestler Linkyn Petersek and an impressive group of team ropers.

Brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson, who won last year’s team roping title at the College National Finals Rodeo, missed the first three rodeos of the fall, but enter this weekend in first place. The T-Birds currently have the top four headers and three of the top four heelers in the region.

On the women’s side, the UW Cowgirls won last weekend’s Gillette College Rodeo to take over the lead in the standings with 1,645 points. Gillette College is second with 1,610 and Casper College is third with 1,330.

UW’s Riata Day leads the goat tying, Sheridan College’s Ellie Bard leads the barrel racing and Northeastern Junior College’s Wacey Day leads the breakaway roping. Eastern Wyoming College’s Karissa Rayhill, who is second in barrel racing and fourth in goat tying, is atop the all-around standings.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune's sports editor.

