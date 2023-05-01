The University of Wyoming rodeo teams put the finishing touches on an impressive regular season over the weekend, with both the Cowboys and Cowgirls winning team titles at the Laramie River Rendezvous.

The Cowboys scored a season-high 875 points to win the final Central Rocky Mountain Region competition of the season to win the regional title with 6,656.7 points. The Cowgirls scored 385 points to win for the third time in four rodeos and secure the region’s No. 2 spot. The Gillette College women, who finished second at the Laramie River Rendezvous, won the regional title.

Casper College’s Myles Carlson and UW’s Donny Proffit and Brice Patterson continued their season-long battle in bareback bronc riding. Proffit, who is currently No. 32 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, had an 86-point ride in the short go-round to win the average with 167.5 points on two head. Carlson was second with 167 points and Patterson third with 164.

Carlson finished atop the regional standings, followed closely by Proffit and Patterson. All three will represent the CRMR at next month’s College National Finals Rodeo in Casper.

Carlson helped the Thunderbirds finish second in the final team standings to automatically qualify Casper College for the CNFR. The T-Birds also got a weekend victory from team roping heeler Carson Johnson, who paired with UW’s Bodie Mattson to win the event with a two-run time of 13.1 seconds.

Mattson also finished second in tie-down roping behind teammate Kaden Berger. The Cowboys also got top-five finishes from Colton Farrow in bareback, Jacob Wang in steer wrestling, Stratton Kohr in tie-down, and Rio Nutter (with Laramie County Community College’s Reece Wadhams) and Cameron Jensen (with Chadron State College’s Tanner Whetham) in team roping.

For the T-Birds, the team of Kolby Bradley and Trae Smith were second in team roping, James Perrin was third in saddle bronc and Lan Fuhrer was fourth in tie-down.

Other event winners for the weekend were Sheridan College saddle bronc riders Clancy Glenn and Joe Preibe, who tied for the top spot with 156 points on two head; Sheridan College bull rider Wyatt Phelps, who scored 82 points and was the only bull rider to cover; and LCCC’s steer wrestler Tucker Ravenscroft.

On the women’s side, the Cowgirls got wins from Mackenzi Scott in barrel racing and Faith Hoffman, who tied Northeastern Junior College’s Wacey Day for the top spot in goat tying. Gillette College’s Staheli Adams won the breakaway roping with a two-run time of 6.0 seconds.

In addition to the top two teams (men and women) from each of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions qualifying for the CNFR, the top three finishers in each event qualify for the season- ending event on June 11-17 at the Ford Wyoming Center.