With three rodeos remaining in the Central Rocky Mountain Region season, some familiar teams are in position to punch their tickets to Casper’s Ford Wyoming Center in June.

Heading into this weekend’s Colorado State University Rodeo in Fort Collins, Colorado, the University of Wyoming men and Gillette College women lead the CRMR team standings with the Casper College men and UW women in second. All four teams finished in the top two of the regional standings last year to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo.

The UW Cowboys have scored 4,217 points through the first six rodeos and are coming off an impressive 756-point showing at last week’s Eastern Wyoming College Rodeo. Steer wrestler Jacob Wang and team roping header Bodie Mattson are atop the standings and eight other Cowboys are in the top five in their respective events.

The Casper College men are second with 3,570 points behind strong performances from bareback bronc riding leader Myles Carlson and team roping heeler leader Carson Johnson. The T-Birds also have eight cowboys in the top five, including five in saddle bronc riding.

Other event leaders are Sheridan College saddle bronc rider Clancy Glen, Laramie County Community College bull rider Dixon Tattrie and LCCC tie-down roper Chance Derner.

The Gillette College women have dominated the CRMR this season, winning six of seven rodeos and building nearly a 1,000-point lead over UW – 2,919 to 1,953.

Haiden Thompson, a freshman from Yoder, has been the driving force for the Pronghorns as she leads both the breakaway roping and the goat tying. Maddie Eskew, Jaycie West and Elle Bard have also helped Gillette College to its impressive start.

For the Cowgirls, Emme Norsworthy, Sage Kohr and Halle Hladky are 1-2-3 in the barrel racing.

The top two men’s and women’s teams in each of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions as well as the top three competitors in each event qualify for the season-ending CNFR on June 11-17 at the Ford Wyoming Center.