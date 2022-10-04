 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE RODEO

Wyoming men, Gillette College women win team titles at Sheridan College rodeo

College National Finals Rodeo

Bodie Mattson, of Gillette College, looks at the video board after his team roping run with Casper College's Trae Smith at the 2022 College National Finals Rodeo performance on June, 15 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. Mattson now competes for the University of Wyoming.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

For the second time this season, the University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team proved to be too much for the rest of the teams in the Central Rocky Mountain Region. The Cowboys finished with 770 points to win the Sheridan College Rodeo over the weekend, with Laramie County Community College taking second with 530 points and Casper College third with 505.

UW’s only individual event winners were Jacob Wang in steer wrestling and Bodie Mattson, who paired with Casper College’s Carson Johnson to win the team roping. The Cowboys also got top-five finishes from Donny Proffit, Brice Patterson and Drake Amundson in bareback bronc riding; Kaden Berger in steer wrestling; Cameron Jensen in tie-down roping; and team roping; and Rio Nutter in team roping.

Laramie County CC had two event winners in Dixon Tattrie (bull riding) and Chance Derner (tie-down).

In addition to Johnson in team roping, Casper College got wins from Myles Carlson in bareback and James Perrin in saddle bronc. The T-Birds also had top-five finishes from Ethan Mazurenko in bareback; Colten Powell and Cian Ahern in saddle bronc; Weston Milles, Braden Brost and Nevada Berquist in team roping. Unfortunately, only Johnson, Carlson and Mazurenko were on the point-scoring team.

The Gillette College women’s team won their third regional rodeo of the season, scoring 405 points to edge the UW Cowgirls, who finished with 395.

Haiden Thompson won the goat tying to lead the Pronghorns, with Maddie Eskew (barrel racing), Ellie Bard (breakaway roping) and Staheli Adams (goat tying) also placing in the top five.

Sage Kohr won barrels and breakaway to pace the Cowgirls.

The CRMR season continues this weekend in Colorado when Lamar Community College hosts the next-to-last rodeo of the fall season.

Sheridan College Rodeo

Friday-Sunday

Men

TEAM: University of Wyoming 770, Laramie County Community College 530, Casper College 505, Central Wyoming College 200, Chadron State College 170, Gillette College 120, Sheridan College 90, Otero Junior College 10.

Bareback Bronc Riding: Myles Carlson, CC, 157 points; Ethan Mazurenko, CC, 153; Donny Proffit, UW, 151; Brice Patterson, UW, 147; Drake Amundson, UW, 143.

Saddle Bronc Riding: James Perrin, CC, 139 points; Colten Powell, CC, 137; Clancy Glenn, SC, 126; Cian Ahern, CC, 75; Jack Skavdahl, CSC, 74; Cody Weeks, SC, 74.

Bull Riding: Dixon Tattrie, LCCC, 120 points.

Steer Wrestling: Jacob Wang, UW, 10.5 seconds; Bernard Girard, LCCC, 10.6; Dustin Thompson, CWC, 13.2; Jett BanBeizen, CWC, 15.5; Kaden Berger, UW, 17.2.

Tie-Down Roping: Chance Derner, LCCC, 19.1 seconds; Cameron Jensen, UW, 20.5; Braden Brost, CC, 21.2; Rhett Witt, LCCC, 21.7; Weston Mills, CC, 22.5.

Team Roping: Bodie Mattson, UW/Carson Johnson, CC, 11.0 seconds; Weston Mills/Braden Brost, CC, 12.9; Nevada Berquist, CC/Tanner McInerney, GC, 13.1; Rio Nutter, UW/Reece Wadhams, LCCC, 13.6; Cameron Jensen, UW/Tanner Whetham, CSC, 18.2.

Women

TEAM: Gillette College 405, University of Wyoming 395, Laramie County Community College 360, Central Wyoming College 100, Eastern Wyoming College 85, Casper College 60, Chadron State College 30.

Barrel Racing: Sage Kohr, UW, 35.31 seconds; Hayden Madsen, LCCC, 35.81; Emme Norsworthy, UW, 35.95; Maddie Eskew, GC, 35.97; Shailey McAbee, CSC, 36.08.

Breakaway Roping: Sage Kohr, UW, 8.2 seconds; Kevi Broncho, CWC, 18.9; (on two) Payton Feyder, LCCC, 2.6; Ellie Bard, GC, 3.2; Brylee Smith, CC, 3.2.

Goat Tying: Haiden Thompson, GC, 13.3 seconds; Faith Hoffman, UW, 14.0; Hayden Madsen, LCCC, 14.0; Karissa Rayhill, EWC, 14.1; Staheli Adams, GC, 14.4.

