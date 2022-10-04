Wyoming men, Gillette College women win team titles at Sheridan College rodeo

For the second time this season, the University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team proved to be too much for the rest of the teams in the Central Rocky Mountain Region. The Cowboys finished with 770 points to win the Sheridan College Rodeo over the weekend, with Laramie County Community College taking second with 530 points and Casper College third with 505.

UW’s only individual event winners were Jacob Wang in steer wrestling and Bodie Mattson, who paired with Casper College’s Carson Johnson to win the team roping. The Cowboys also got top-five finishes from Donny Proffit, Brice Patterson and Drake Amundson in bareback bronc riding; Kaden Berger in steer wrestling; Cameron Jensen in tie-down roping; and team roping; and Rio Nutter in team roping.

Laramie County CC had two event winners in Dixon Tattrie (bull riding) and Chance Derner (tie-down).

In addition to Johnson in team roping, Casper College got wins from Myles Carlson in bareback and James Perrin in saddle bronc. The T-Birds also had top-five finishes from Ethan Mazurenko in bareback; Colten Powell and Cian Ahern in saddle bronc; Weston Milles, Braden Brost and Nevada Berquist in team roping. Unfortunately, only Johnson, Carlson and Mazurenko were on the point-scoring team.

The Gillette College women’s team won their third regional rodeo of the season, scoring 405 points to edge the UW Cowgirls, who finished with 395.

Haiden Thompson won the goat tying to lead the Pronghorns, with Maddie Eskew (barrel racing), Ellie Bard (breakaway roping) and Staheli Adams (goat tying) also placing in the top five.

Sage Kohr won barrels and breakaway to pace the Cowgirls.

The CRMR season continues this weekend in Colorado when Lamar Community College hosts the next-to-last rodeo of the fall season.