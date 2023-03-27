The University of Wyoming men and Gillette College women continued their impressive rodeo seasons over the weekend at the Eastern Wyoming College Rodeo in Torrington. The Cowboys won the men’s team standings with 756.7 points while the Pronghorns finished with 370 points to finish atop the women’s team standings.

UW’s Brice Patterson won the bareback bronc riding with a two-head total of 165 points. Patterson won the long go-round with an 84.0-point ride and was second in the short go with an 81. Casper College’s Myles Carlson won the short go with an 82 and finished second in the average with a 159.

The Cowboys’ Rio Nutter teamed with Laramie County Community College’s Reece Wadhams to win the team roping with a two-run time of 13.1 seconds. UW also had top-five finishes from bareback bronc rider Donny Proffit, steer wrestler Jacob Wang, tie-down ropers Bodie Mattson and Cameron Jensen and team roping tandems Stratton Kohr and Quincy Reynolds and Tatum Runner and Kagan Gilbert.

Carlson helped lead Casper College to a second-place finish in the team standings with 505 points. In addition, the T-Birds got top-five finishes from saddle bronc riders Carter Sandberg and Colten Powell and team roper Clay Helm.

Sheridan College’s Joe Preibe won the saddle bronc, LCCC’s Gage Davis took the top spot in steer wrestling and Chadron State College’s Grant Turek was the tie-down roping winner.

For the Gillette College women, Ellie Bard won the barrel racing with a two-run time of 30.76 seconds and Haiden Thompson grabbed the goat tying title with a two-run time of 14.2 seconds. Thompson also finished fifth in barrel racing and teammate Jaycie West was runner-up in the event.

The Pronghorns won the title with 370 points, with the UW Cowgirls second with 275 points.

Eastern Wyoming College’s Karissa Rayhill was the breakaway roping champ with a two-run time of 6.0 seconds in addition to finishing third in barrel racing.

The Central Rocky Mountain Region season continues this weekend in Fort Collins, Colorado, at the Colorado State Rodeo.