Wyoming natives Holst, Cox, Geil help lead Chadron State football to win

Senior quarterback Dalton Holst threw four touchdown passes to lift Chadron State College to a 45-35 victory over Adams State College on Saturday in Alamosa, Colorado.
The Gillette native, who earlier this season became the program's all-time passing yardage leader, completed 16 of 27 passes for 248 yards for the Eagles (3-4, 3-3 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference). The 6-foot-3, 195-pound super senior has thrown for 10,710 yards during his CSC career.
Sophomore running back Jeydon Cox (Jackson) had 18 carries for a game-high 122 yards and an 18-yard touchdown. Defensively, sophomore linebacker Joey Geil (Kelly Walsh) led the Eagles with seven tackles, including two tackles for loss.
Chadron State hosts Fort Lewis College this Saturday.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.