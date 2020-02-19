Wyoming players help Dickinson State football achieve NAIA success

“Just to have a guy like Coach McGuire who is a Wyoming native with the connections he has in the state has been a huge addition to our program.”

For McGuire, the transition from high school head coach to collegiate coordinator was obviously an adjustment. But it was one he welcomed.

“When I came here, instead of bringing my own terminology I had to learn theirs,” he admitted. “But after about a month I felt comfortable with that. That was probably the most-difficult transition, along with all the variety of defenses you see at the college level compared to high school.”

And while McGuire and his family now spend the majority of their time in North Dakota, he makes frequent trips to the Cowboy State for camps and recruiting trips. Stanton admits that keeping the Wyoming to Dickinson State pipeline flowing is key to the Blue Hawks’ future success, and having McGuire as the point man can only help.

“Coach McGuire has done a tremendous job of building relationships with the student-athletes from Wyoming,” Stanton said. “We’re excited to get guys that are not only tremendous players but good students who will come up here and represent their programs well.”

McGuire agrees that his years in Wyoming have paid off in recruiting.