Wyoming players help Dickinson State football achieve NAIA success

The Dickinson State University football team has established itself as one of the top NAIA programs in the region. Located in Dickinson, North Dakota, the Blue Hawks have won six consecutive North Star Athletic Association championships and have advanced to the NAIA playoffs following each of those conference titles.
During that stretch, Dickinson State head coach Pete Stanton has counted on certain types of players to fill his roster.
“I think the first thing we’re looking for is good people and good students,” he said recently in a phone interview. “And obviously we’re looking for that best athlete because we think we can move those guys around position-wise according to their strengths and where they can best help our program.”
While Dickinson State has players from eight states on its current roster, the majority of the Blue Hawks’ players come from North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.
“Those four states are really going to be the basis of our team,” explained Stanton. “They’re tough guys who are used to playing in adverse conditions and they have a great work ethic. They are the guys you can depend on.”
The 2020 Dickinson State roster will have 11 players from the Cowboy State, including recent signees Braeden Walk, Briggin Bluemel and Breckin Barnes from Mountain View; Desmond Medina from Gillette; Justis Reese from Rock Springs; and Brian Steger from Pine Bluffs. They’ll join offensive linemen Blake Murray (Mountain View), Scottie Woodruff and Brandon Bennick (Torrington); quarterback Drew Boedecker (Sheridan); and tight end Jayd Culey (Thunder Basin), all of whom are holdovers from last year’s team that finished 8-3 and No. 17 in the final NAIA rankings.
Stanton expects Boedecker and Murray to challenge for starting spots in 2020, while Woodruff and Bennick could work their way into the rotation after redshirting as freshmen.
“Blake played on defense last year and moved to the offensive line, where we expect a couple more great years out of him,” Stanton said. “And Drew is going to have every opportunity to compete for our starting quarterback spot.
“And Brandon and Scottie have been really instrumental with the scout team offensive linemen and they have the size and the ability to really help us.
“We’re excited about the future for all those guys.”
That excitement carries over to the Class of 2020. Walk, a Star-Tribune Super 25 honoree, and Bluemel were three-time all-state selections; Barnes and Steger were all-state twice; and Rees was named all-state this season. In addition to the individual honors, Bluemel, Barnes and Walk helped lead the Buffalos to two Class 2A state championships while Steger was on the Hornets’ 1A/11-man state title teams as a freshman and sophomore.
You have free articles remaining.
The Blue Hawks also have a former Wyomingite on their coaching staff in offensive coordinator Michael McGuire, who starred at Greybull and coached both Riverside and Big Horn to state titles.
“Michael is a tremendous asset to our program,” Stanton said. “The first thing that comes to mind is his relationship with the players. The players are very comfortable around him and he’s a calming force.
“Just to have a guy like Coach McGuire who is a Wyoming native with the connections he has in the state has been a huge addition to our program.”
For McGuire, the transition from high school head coach to collegiate coordinator was obviously an adjustment. But it was one he welcomed.
“When I came here, instead of bringing my own terminology I had to learn theirs,” he admitted. “But after about a month I felt comfortable with that. That was probably the most-difficult transition, along with all the variety of defenses you see at the college level compared to high school.”
And while McGuire and his family now spend the majority of their time in North Dakota, he makes frequent trips to the Cowboy State for camps and recruiting trips. Stanton admits that keeping the Wyoming to Dickinson State pipeline flowing is key to the Blue Hawks’ future success, and having McGuire as the point man can only help.
“Coach McGuire has done a tremendous job of building relationships with the student-athletes from Wyoming,” Stanton said. “We’re excited to get guys that are not only tremendous players but good students who will come up here and represent their programs well.”
McGuire agrees that his years in Wyoming have paid off in recruiting.
“I think that has been crucial to our success,” he said, “having already built relationships with most of the coaches in the state. I know that I can trust them to tell me the truth about their kids and they know that when they send a kid to Dickinson State we’re going to take care of them and give them every opportunity that we can to succeed.”
Both Stanton and McGuire are quick to point out, however, that just because a kid is from Wyoming doesn’t mean he’ll be a perfect fit for the Blue Hawks.
“I think the most important thing we’re looking for is young men who fit our culture,” McGuire said. “We want guys we can count on off the field as well as on the field. They have to be good people and they have to be team-first guys and take care of their business off the field.
“We want guys who are just going to do the right thing, is the best way to put it.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN