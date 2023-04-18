The University of Wyoming men's rodeo team continued its domination of the Central Rocky Mountain Region over the weekend with a convincing victory at Casper College's Ropin' and Riggin' Days Rodeo.

The Cowboys, who had already clinched the CRMR regular season title, finished with 790 points to easily outdistance runner-up Laramie County Community College, which totaled 445 points.

Two-time defending CRMR bareback bronc riding champ Donny Proffit from Kemmerer had 162 points on two head to win the event, with teammate Brice Patterson taking second with a 154. Casper College's Myles Carlson (Evanston) finished fourth with a 144 but maintained his overall lead in the regional standings.

UW's Stratton Kohr won the tie-down roping with a two-run time of 17.8 seconds. The Cowboys also got top-five finishes from Drake Amundson (bareback), Bodie Mattson (tie-down and team roping), Cameron Jensen (tie-down and steer wrestling) and Rio Nutter (team roping).

Bull rider Dixon Tattrie and steer wrestler Rhett Witt both won their events to lead the Golden Eagles. Tattrie was the only bull rider to cover, scoring 79 points in the short go-round, and Witt had a two-run time of 12.2 seconds.

Sheridan College's Joe Preibe won the saddle bronc with 139 points on two head. Casper College's Nevada Berquist and Gillette College's Tanner McInerney were the team roping champs with a two-run time of 11.9 seconds.

UW also won the women's title as the Cowgirls got wins from barrel racer Emme Norsworthy and goat tyer Faith Hoffman on their way to 282.5 points. Sheridan College was second with 255, followed by Chadron State College with 225.

Central Wyoming College's Kevi Broncho won the breakaway roping with a two-run time of 5.8 seconds.

The CRMR season concludes April 27-29 at the Laramie River Rendezvous hosted by UW.

The top two teams in the region, along with the top-three finishers in each event, qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo on June 11-17 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.