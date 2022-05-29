Wyoming will send four athletes to NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championships

The state of Wyoming will be sending four athletes to the upcoming NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The University of Wyoming will be represented by sophomores Kareem Mersal and Nathan Reid. In addition, in-state natives Anna Gibson (Jackson) and Aubrey Frentheway (Cheyenne Central) qualified for the University of Washington and BYU, respectively. All four punched their tickets at the NCAA West Prelims in Fayetteville, Arkansas, this past weekend.

Mersal, a native of Egypt, finished second in the long jump with a leap of 25 feet 10 inches while Reid, a native of Jamaica, finished 10th in the discus with a throw of 182-04.

Gibson and Frentheway, meanwhile, showed off their strengths on the track with Gibson placing second in the quarterfinals of the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 16.82 seconds and Frentheway finishing 11th in the 10,000-meter run in 33:55.84.

Both were standout distance runners during their respective prep careers in the Equality State.

Gibson, a junior at Washington, graduated from Jackson in 2017 after an outstanding career with the Broncs. The three-sport athlete -- cross country, Nordic skiing and outdoor track and field -- won 14 individual state titles and was Wyoming's Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year in both 2013 and '16 and the state's outdoor winner of the award in 2017. Gibson still holds the state record in the 1600 (4:48.14), which she set in 2017.

Frentheway, who graduated from Central in 2018, is a senior at BYU. She was the state's Gatorade outdoor track recipient in 2018 when she won both the 1600 and 3200 at the state meet. She also won the 3200 at the prestigious Simplot Games and the state indoor championships that year. Frentheway also was the 2015 Class 4A cross country champion.

Star Valley's Peter Visser, a freshman at Weber State; Laramie's Albert Steiner, a junior at UW; and Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson, a freshman at Arkansas, also competed at the NCAA West Prelims but fell short of qualifying for the NCAA Championships. Visser and Steiner finished 37th and 43, respectively, in the 3000-meter steeplechase while Thorvaldson was 17th in the 5,000-meter run.

The NCAA Championships are scheduled for June 8-11 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

