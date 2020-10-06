Wyoming women, Gillette College men win final Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo of the fall

The University of Wyoming women’s rodeo team made it four for four this fall in the Central Rocky Mountain Region as the Cowgirls won Lamar Community College’s Antelope Stampede over the weekend in Lamar, Colorado.

UW’s Faith Hoffman won the breakaway roping with a two-run time of 6.3 seconds and the goat tying with a two-run time of 16.5 seconds to pace the Cowgirls. Wyoming finished with 450 points to easily outdistance Colorado State, which finished with 210 points thanks to Lake Mehalic’s win in barrel racing.

On the men’s side, Gillette College topped the team standings with 730 points, followed by UW with 705 and Casper College with 510. The Thunderbirds didn’t compete in last week’s Rustler Roundup at Central Wyoming College.

Gillette College didn’t have an individual winner, but the tandem of Seth Peterson and Trae Smith finished second in team roping and Jake Kesl was third in saddle bronc riding and fourth in bareback bronc riding to lead the Pronghorns.

For the Cowboys, Donny Proffit won the bareback with a two-head score of 157 points and Jace Berger took top honors in steer wrestling with a two-run time of 8.9 seconds to go along with other top-five finishes.