UW TRACK & FIELD

11 UW athletes, Rawlins grad Thorvaldson to compete in NCAA West prelims

Eleven University of Wyoming track & field athletes made the cut to compete at the NCAA West Prelims next weekend in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The top 48 athletes in each event qualify for the prelims, with the top 12 moving on to compete in the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.

Highlighting the list for UW are Mountain West long jump champions Kareem Mersal and Shayla Howell. Mersal enters with a mark of 25 feet, 6.25 inches while Howell's best jump on the season is 21-00.75.

Also making the cut for the Cowboys were Hunter Brown (Natrona County) in the long jump, Seth Bruxvoort and Albert Steiner (Laramie) in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Nathan Reid and Tarique George in the discus and Joseph Rodgers in the 800.

For the Cowgirls, Katelyn Mitchem will compete in the 3000 steeplechase, Aumni Ashby in the triple jump and Leah Christians in the 10k.

Also competing at the meet will be Rawlins grad Sydney Thorvaldson. The freshman at the University of Arkansas has a season-best time of 16:09.34 in the 5k to make the cut

