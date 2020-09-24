20 Wyoming student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming continues to see a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases within its athletic department, which has prompted one team to pause activities.

Twenty student-athletes and two staffers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the pandemic started in March. As of Wednesday, 11 of those cases were active with four finishing isolation later in the day, UW spokesman Chad Baldwin told the Star Tribune.

While Baldwin said the school has opted not to disclose team-specific numbers, UW on Thursday announced its cheer team will suspend athletic activities because of three cases and "several close contacts" within the program. The cheer squad, which consists of approximately 40 members, will not hold practices, workouts or in-person meetings and is encouraged to shelter in place where possible through Wednesday.

The school said all team members will be tested for the virus.