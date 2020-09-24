 Skip to main content
20 Wyoming student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19
UW ATHLETICS

20 Wyoming student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19

University of Wyoming athletics

The University of Wyoming's High Altitude Performance Center is pictured Oct. 19, 2019, adjacent to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Twenty student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began while UW's cheer squad has suspended all athletic activities.

 File, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming continues to see a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases within its athletic department, which has prompted one team to pause activities.

Twenty student-athletes and two staffers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the pandemic started in March. As of Wednesday, 11 of those cases were active with four finishing isolation later in the day, UW spokesman Chad Baldwin told the Star Tribune.

While Baldwin said the school has opted not to disclose team-specific numbers, UW on Thursday announced its cheer team will suspend athletic activities because of three cases and "several close contacts" within the program. The cheer squad, which consists of approximately 40 members, will not hold practices, workouts or in-person meetings and is encouraged to shelter in place where possible through Wednesday.

The school said all team members will be tested for the virus.

While the positivity rate has been low since the athletic department began testing athletes and staff members in June — it sat at 1.6% as of Sept. 15 — a majority of the positive tests have popped up in recent weeks as the rest of the student body has returned to UW's campus for in-person instruction this fall.

UW athletics did not have a single COVID-19 case until August when four athletes tested positive. As of Sept. 15, out of roughly 774 tests that had been administered by the athletic department, 12 athletes and one staffer had tested positive.

By Wednesday morning, eight more athletes and an additional staffer had tested positive, bringing the total to 22, Baldwin said.

The number of tests administered by the athletic department doesn't include the testing being done by the university through a third-party provider, Vault Health. Athletes are no longer being tested by the athletic department but as part of UW's student-wide bridge testing system, Baldwin said.

Baldwin said earlier this week that "hundreds of tests" have been administered to athletes as part of the university's testing.

Meanwhile, UW's football team awaits word on whether or not the Mountain West will restart football this fall after the conference postponed all fall sports indefinitely on Aug. 10. Mountain West presidents will reportedly meet Thursday night and possibly vote then, though the conference has still yet to secure a partnership with a medical company for rapid testing capabilities, which a source told the Star-Tribune is the key for the league to return to the field this fall.

It's unclear how many of UW's football players if any have tested positive.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Concerned about COVID-19?

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

