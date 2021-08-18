2021 University of Wyoming soccer schedule

University of Wyoming 2021 schedule
Date;Opponent;Time
Aug. 20;Colo. School of Mines;4 p.m.
Aug. 26;Nebraska-Omaha;4 p.m.
Aug. 29;South Dakota;1 p.m.
Sept. 2;at North Dakota St.;6 p.m.
Sept. 5;at Minnesota;TBA
Sept. 7;at Univ. of St. Thomas;TBA
Sept. 10;Idaho State;4 p.m.
Sept. 16;Northern Colorado;4 p.m.
#Sept. 24;at New Mexico;7:30 p.m.
#Sept. 26;San Diego State;TBA
#Oct. 1;at San Jose State;3 p.m.
#Oct. 3;at Fresno State;1 p.m.
#Oct. 8;Air Force;TBA
#Oct. 10;Colorado College;TBA
#Oct. 15;UNLV;TBA
#Oct. 17;Nevada;TBA
#Oct. 21;at Boise State;3 p.m.
#Oct. 24;at Utah State;1 p.m.
#Oct. 29;Colorado State;TBA
# Mountain West game
