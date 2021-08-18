 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 University of Wyoming soccer schedule
0 Comments
agate

2021 University of Wyoming soccer schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

University of Wyoming 2021 schedule

Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 20;Colo. School of Mines;4 p.m.

Aug. 26;Nebraska-Omaha;4 p.m.

Aug. 29;South Dakota;1 p.m.

Sept. 2;at North Dakota St.;6 p.m.

Sept. 5;at Minnesota;TBA

Sept. 7;at Univ. of St. Thomas;TBA

Sept. 10;Idaho State;4 p.m.

Sept. 16;Northern Colorado;4 p.m.

#Sept. 24;at New Mexico;7:30 p.m.

#Sept. 26;San Diego State;TBA

#Oct. 1;at San Jose State;3 p.m.

#Oct. 3;at Fresno State;1 p.m.

#Oct. 8;Air Force;TBA

#Oct. 10;Colorado College;TBA

#Oct. 15;UNLV;TBA

#Oct. 17;Nevada;TBA

#Oct. 21;at Boise State;3 p.m.

#Oct. 24;at Utah State;1 p.m.

#Oct. 29;Colorado State;TBA

# Mountain West game

Wyoming Button
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB Futures: All in with the San Francisco Giants

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News