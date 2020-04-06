After having national title hopes quashed, UW wrestlers keep perspective amid pandemic

“Obviously I was upset, but it was just … I didn’t know how to react just because of the situation,” Bridges said. “It was obviously something that was affecting the entire population, so it was like who should I be mad at for the NCAA wanting to take proper precaution? So I think for me, it was just more like I’m in shock. I didn’t really know how to react other than being upset but not knowing who to be upset with.”

Bridges and Hastings were the only ones who were willing to talk about it. Andrews, the only one among the group to win a Big 12 championship this season, and Buchanan did not respond to multiple interview requests from the Star-Tribune while Samuelson declined through a UW spokesman.

“It was just a tough pill to swallow,” said Hastings, a Sheridan native.Andrews, UW’s heavyweight at 285 pounds, was set to make his second straight appearance at nationals after becoming just the third Cowboy to win a Big 12 title since UW joined the league in 2015. The same goes for Samuelson, who went 19-14 in the 184-pound weight class and received a second straight at-large bid. Competing on the national stage would’ve been a first for Buchanan, a 197-pound freshman from Loyal, Wisconsin, who compiled a 26-13 record to earn an at-large bid.