Analysis: What does NCAA's forward movement with NIL rules mean for Wyoming?

If Toyota of Laramie or Laramie GM Auto Center wanted to pay $5,000 to Sean Chambers, Xazavian Valladay or Hunter Maldonado to help promote their business in a commercial or on a billboard, they could do so without putting the athletes’ eligibility at risk. The only catch is athletes couldn’t use any logos and trademarks of the school and the Mountain West, though they’d be able to identify themselves by their sport and their school. Athletes would also be able to hire agents and other professionals to assist them with business opportunities.

And the NIL rules wouldn't discriminate as it pertains to who could make money. While football and men’s basketball players would be the most likely to land sponsorships and endorsement deals given their universal popularity, if a women’s soccer player or a men’s golfer wanted to host a summer camp or monetize a social media account while still competing for UW, it would all be fair game (if you think those scenarios don’t sound like a big deal, imagine being former Central Florida football player Donald De La Haye, who was ruled ineligible in 2017 after refusing to stop profiting off his personal YouTube channel at the NCAA’s request).