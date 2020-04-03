Bohls donate $100K to fund scholarships for Wyoming's spring senior athletes

With Bohl's donation exceeding the amount needed for the additional scholarships, every senior that decides to return next spring will do so at the same rate his or her scholarship was worth this year. Burman said he wasn't sure it would've been feasible for the athletic department to foot the bill for every senior wishing to return to school until Bohl called him Thursday to offer the donation.

"He and I have talked about some of the financial challenges we’re facing in the short-term and the possible financial challenges we may face long-term," Burman told the Star-Tribune in a phone interview Friday. "He knew how badly I wanted to fund those scholarships for those senior spring-sport athletes, and I just wasn’t sure I could find a way to do that in the current environment. So he knew it was important to me, and I respect him and Leia for making it important to them because he didn’t have to do that. He did it out of his own desire to help the university and to help these kids."