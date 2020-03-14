Central Rocky Mountain Region cancels first 3 rodeos of spring season

The Central Rocky Mountain Region announced it will cancel the first three rodeos of its spring session, which was scheduled to start on March 20 with the Pronghorns Rodeo in Gillette.

Because the CRMR competes outside of the National Collegiate Athletics Association, it isn't beholden to the NCAA's recent cancellation of spring championships. So, as of now, the college rodeo season will be abbreviated with its fall season and shortened spring season going into the College National Finals Rodeo in June.

Eastern Wyoming College's rodeo (March 27-29) and Colorado State's Skyline Stampede (April 3-5) were the final two rodeos the CRMR canceled due to safety precautions pertaining to the spread of coronavirus. The spring rodeo season will begin with Casper College's Ropin' and Riggin' Days Rodeo from April 17-19. That leaves only Ropin' and Riggin' Days and Wyoming's annual Laramie River Rendezvous Rodeo left in the spring season before the 2020 CNFR.

The University of Wyoming leads both men's and women's Central Rocky Mountain Region standings at the conclusion of the fall season. Both Casper College teams are in second.

