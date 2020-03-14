You are the owner of this article.
Central Rocky Mountain Region cancels first 3 rodeos of spring season
COLLEGE RODEO

Central Rocky Mountain Region cancels first 3 rodeos of spring season

Ropin' and Roggin' Days

A rider looks at his phone before competing during Ropin' and Riggin' Days at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Arena April 20, 2019.

 File, Star-Tribune

The Central Rocky Mountain Region announced it will cancel the first three rodeos of its spring session, which was scheduled to start on March 20 with the Pronghorns Rodeo in Gillette.

Because the CRMR competes outside of the National Collegiate Athletics Association, it isn't beholden to the NCAA's recent cancellation of spring championships. So, as of now, the college rodeo season will be abbreviated with its fall season and shortened spring season going into the College National Finals Rodeo in June.

Eastern Wyoming College's rodeo (March 27-29) and Colorado State's Skyline Stampede (April 3-5) were the final two rodeos the CRMR canceled due to safety precautions pertaining to the spread of coronavirus. The spring rodeo season will begin with Casper College's Ropin' and Riggin' Days Rodeo from April 17-19. That leaves only Ropin' and Riggin' Days and Wyoming's annual Laramie River Rendezvous Rodeo left in the spring season before the 2020 CNFR.

The University of Wyoming leads both men's and women's Central Rocky Mountain Region standings at the conclusion of the fall season. Both Casper College teams are in second.

Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.

