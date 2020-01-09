Central's Ethan Cates, Lander's Rachel Stoinski sign to golf at Wyoming

Cheyenne Central senior Ethan Cates highlighted just two signings that the University of Wyoming men's golf team secured this week, the team announced on Thursday.

Cates, a three-time all-state selection, was the 2019 Wyoming State Golf Association Boys Player of the Year and finished second at the 2019 state meet. He finished top 10 at the state meet in his final three seasons at Central.

Also Thursday, the University of Wyoming women's golf team announced its signing class. Among the three announced additions to the Cowgirl golf team was Lander senor Rachel Stoinski, who signed her letter of intent to continue her golf career in Laramie last month.

Stoinski, a two-time team captain for the Tigers, won every meet she competed in during the 2019 season. She helped Lander win the Class 3A state title while also winning an individual state championship in the fall by 15 strokes.

