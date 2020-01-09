You are the owner of this article.
Central standout Ethan Cates signs with Wyoming golf
UW MEN'S GOLF

Central standout Ethan Cates signs with Wyoming golf

BB Green River v Central

Cheyenne Central player Ethan Cates (3) dribbles the ball down court against Green River Friday, December 13, during the Casper Invitational game at Natrona County High School.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Cheyenne Central senior Ethan Cates highlighted just two signings that the University of Wyoming men's golf team secured this week, the team announced on Thursday.

Cates, a three-time all-state selection, was the 2019 Wyoming State Golf Association Boys Player of the Year and finished second at the 2019 state meet. He finished top 10 at the state meet in his final three seasons at Central.

“Ethan (Cates) is one of the top players in Wyoming, and he also is an outstanding all-around athlete who plays basketball at Cheyenne Central,” Wyoming golf head coach Joe Jensen said in a release.  “Ethan is a wonderful kid, who has played a little bit nationally and has had some success.  He is a great student, and is a young man who I think will fit well into our program."

Wyoming also announced the signing of Othello, Washington, senior Patrick Azevedo on Thursday.

