Central standout Ethan Cates signs with Wyoming golf

Cates, a three-time all-state selection, was the 2019 Wyoming State Golf Association Boys Player of the Year and finished second at the 2019 state meet. He finished top 10 at the state meet in his final three seasons at Central.

“Ethan (Cates) is one of the top players in Wyoming, and he also is an outstanding all-around athlete who plays basketball at Cheyenne Central,” Wyoming golf head coach Joe Jensen said in a release. “Ethan is a wonderful kid, who has played a little bit nationally and has had some success. He is a great student, and is a young man who I think will fit well into our program."