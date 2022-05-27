Central's Aubrey Frentheway qualifies for NCAA Championships in 10,000-meter run

BYU senior Aubrey Frentheway, a graduate of Cheyenne Central High School, qualified for the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Thursday night with an 11th-place finish in the 10,000-meter run at the NCAA West Prelims in Fayetteville, Oregon.

Frentheway finished with a time of 33 minutes, 55.84 seconds to punch her ticket to the NCAA Championships.

Also Thursday night, Jackson's Anna Gibson, who now runs at Washington, advanced to the finals of the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:20.82.

Two University of Wyoming Cowgirls weren't as fortunate, with Shayla Howell finishing 24th in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 11 inches and Leah Christians placing 41st in the 10k with a time of 35:44.76.

In the 3,000-meter steeplechase Friday, UW's Seth Bruxvoort finished 32nd with a time of 9:01.77, Weber State's Peter Visser (Star Valley) was 37th with a 9:04.08 and UW's Albert Steiner (Laramie) was 43rd with a 9:12.26.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0